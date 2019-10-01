The Elections Canada office at 160A Oliver Street is open seven days a week with the federal election slated for Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Advance polling stations will be open all Thanksgiving weekend

Voters can also vote ahead at the Elections Canada office in Williams Lake

Leading into the Monday, Oct. 21 federal election, there are plenty of opportunities to vote in advance.

People can vote any time in person at the Elections Canada office in Williams Lake located at 160A Oliver Street North as the office is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Mondays to Fridays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays up until Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m.

Advance voting at polling stations will also take place on Friday, Oct. 11, Saturday, Oct. 12, Sunday, Oct. 13 and Monday, Oct. 14. The polls are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Seniors Activity Centre and Alexis Creek Community Hall.

As of Oct. 1, the declared candidates for the Cariboo-Prince George riding are Tracy Calogheros, Liberal, Todd Doherty, Conservative, Mackenzie Kerr, Green, Michael Orr, Independent, Heather Sapergia, NDP and Jing Lan Yang, People’s Party of Canada.

Voters must be 18 years of age or older and show ID to prove who they are.

Option one is to show one of the following: driver’s licence or any other card issued by federal, provincial, territorial or local government with a photo, name and current address.

A second option is to show two pieces of ID with your name and current address. Examples are a voter information card and bank statement, a utility bill and student ID card.

Option three, if a person doesn’t have ID, their identity and address can be verified by someone who is assigned to the polling station.

Andrea Marantz, a spokesperson for Elections Canada, reminded citizens that they must vote where they area assigned for the advanced polls and on voting day.

“Voting cards are in the mail and they specify where your advance polling station and voting day station are,” Marantz added. That information will also be available in the near future on the Elections Canada website.


