Federal Election 2019 Cariboo Prince George: Tracy Calogheros Liberal

Calogheros has called the riding home for 25 years

Candidates were asked by Black Press to write an introduction about themselves in 250 words or less. In the weeks to come we will ask the candidates two questions per week leading up to voting day on Oct. 21. Currently five candidates are in the running for the Cariboo-Prince George riding, however, the deadline for candidates to enter the race is Sept. 30. Any candidate who exceeded the 250 word limit had their introduction edited for length.

Tracy Calogheros

I like facts. Election campaigns have become so full of rhetoric and promises that facts can be hard to find.

Here’s a fact. Over 60 per cent of those who voted in this riding in 2015 did not vote for a Conservative candidate.

Cariboo-Prince George has changed.

Another fact. Democracy is messy.

The reality that people do not always share the same world view when they come to decision-making tables is a negotiating challenge we face every day in our lives — in our families, communities, and workplaces.

Effective negotiation is the ultimate challenge for every elected official at every level of government every day. Meeting that challenge with intellect, compassion, and grace is essential.

Members of Parliament, by virtue of being elected by their constituents, are responsible to bring all the voices of their riding into the larger arena of parliament. Working alongside the voices from ridings across our country, I, as your elected MP, will bring to the table the priorities of our region to implement the programs and services that are needed by our citizens.

The rural north of Cariboo-Prince George has been my home for the last 25 years. I have raised my family here. I hunt and fish here. I work here. My role as CEO of Exploration Place has provided me opportunities to represent this region locally, nationally, and internationally – to the country and to the world.

I believe that I am the best candidate to represent all of us in Ottawa.

Your voice. My commitment.

