Cariboo-Prince George Conservative candidate to open campaign office in lakecity

Ribbon cutting is Tuesday at noon for Todd Doherty’s office

Cariboo-Prince George Conservative candidate Todd Doherty is hosting a Volunteer Rally Tuesday, Oct. 8 in Williams Lake at his new campaign office.

Located at 77B 2nd Avenue, residents are invited to stop by for some pizza and chat with the candidate. Ribbon cutting is at noon.

Federal election candidates in the Cariboo-Prince George riding will be in Williams Lake for an all-candidates meet and greet on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at the Tourism Discovery Centre.

