The Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce is hosting an all-candidates meet and greet on Wednesday, Oct. 16. Photos submitted

Williams Lake all-candidates meet and greet Oct. 16

Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce shares video interviews with the candidates

Federal election candidates in the Cariboo-Prince George riding will be in Williams Lake for an all-candidates meet and greet on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at the Tourism Discovery Centre.

The free event will give local residents the opportunity to talk with the candidates one-on-one.

Hosted by the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the BC Northern Real Estate Board, the meet and greet will run from 5 to 8 p.m.

Candidates for the riding in include Tracy Calogheros, Liberal, Todd Doherty, Conservative, Mackenzie Kerr, Green, Jing Lan Yang, People’s Party of Canada, Heather Sapergia, NDP and Mike Orr, Independent.

Recently the chamber released candidate intervies videos featuring Calogheros, Doherty, Kerr, Yang and Sapergia.

The videos will be available to view until Sunday Oct. 20. General election day is Monday, Oct. 21.

The Tribune has also been running questions and answers each week in the printed edition and on its website with all of the candidates.

There will be advance voting opportunties during the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend with advance pollig stations open in Williams Lake at the Seniors Activity Centre and the Alexis Creek Community Hall.

Read more: Advance polling stations will be open all Thanksgiving weekend


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Federal Election 2019: Part three Q&A with Conservatives’ Todd Doherty
Next story
Scheer, Trudeau trade barbs ahead of debate, amid Ontario education unrest

Just Posted

Williams Lake all-candidates meet and greet Oct. 16

Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce shares video interviews with the candidates

Rain, gusting winds in the forecast for Cariboo Chilcotin Monday, Oct. 7

Sunshine and warmth back by the mid-week

Williams Lake Men’s Futsal League set to get underway; four teams to vie for title

The league will feature four teams with each team playing once per week

PHOTOS: WLMHA peewee rep teams get first taste of competition at icebreaker

Three Williams Lake teams were in action

FOREST INK: Forest sector opportunities with Indigenous nations

First, a reminder of the Oct. 11 deadline for public input into the online engagement process

VIDEO: Climate protesters shut down bridges in Canadian cities as part of global action

Activists with a group dubbed Extinction Rebellion blocked traffic on bridges in Halifax, Toronto and Edmonton

Andrew Weaver retiring, B.C. Green Party to have a new leader next fall

Canada’s first Green MLA will finish his term in 2021

Scheer, Trudeau trade barbs ahead of debate, amid Ontario education unrest

All six federal party leaders in Ottawa for national English-language debate

Vancouver lawyer named special prosecutor for investigation into B.C. MLA

Jinny Sims resigned from cabinet on Oct. 4

Surrey property searched on suspicion of cock fighting

BC SPCA execute warrant near 166 Street and 50 Avenue

B.C. recommends increased syphilis testing during pregnancy, as infection rates spike

Two cases of congenital syphilis were diagnosed in B.C. in 2019, after no cases for many years.

Vancouver hotel workers continue to strike after court order limits noise

Hotels workers have been striking for more than two weeks

B.C. liquor branch blamed for cancellation of popular Tofino food and wine fest

Organizers held the 17th annual Tofino Food and Wine Festival in June 2019

As gender wage gap drops 5.5%, Stats Canada unable to explain why it remains

63.4 per cent of the 2018 gender wage gap in Canada is ‘unexplainable’

Most Read