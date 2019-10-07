Williams Lake all-candidates meet and greet Oct. 16

Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce shares video interviews with the candidates

The Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce is hosting an all-candidates meet and greet on Wednesday, Oct. 16. Photos submitted

Federal election candidates in the Cariboo-Prince George riding will be in Williams Lake for an all-candidates meet and greet on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at the Tourism Discovery Centre.

The free event will give local residents the opportunity to talk with the candidates one-on-one.

Hosted by the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the BC Northern Real Estate Board, the meet and greet will run from 5 to 8 p.m.

Candidates for the riding in include Tracy Calogheros, Liberal, Todd Doherty, Conservative, Mackenzie Kerr, Green, Jing Lan Yang, People’s Party of Canada, Heather Sapergia, NDP and Mike Orr, Independent.

Recently the chamber released candidate intervies videos featuring Calogheros, Doherty, Kerr, Yang and Sapergia.

The videos will be available to view until Sunday Oct. 20. General election day is Monday, Oct. 21.

The Tribune has also been running questions and answers each week in the printed edition and on its website with all of the candidates.

There will be advance voting opportunties during the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend with advance pollig stations open in Williams Lake at the Seniors Activity Centre and the Alexis Creek Community Hall.

Read more: Advance polling stations will be open all Thanksgiving weekend



