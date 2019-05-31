Williams Lake Garden Club member Pat Radolla said there is already a sprinkling system set up at the garden area on Third Avenue North. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

EDITORIAL: Sharing talents

Local gardeners extend efforts to create a Salvation Army kitchen garden

For the second year in a row the Williams Lake Garden Club is co-ordinating a kitchen garden for the Salvation Army right downtown.

It is located adjacent to the sidewalk in the 100 block of Third Avenue North.

Pat Radolla was preparing the soil this week for the planting he and other club members will do on Saturday, June 1.

The garden is located in the 100 block of Third Avenue North along the sidewalk in an area Radolla said the City was not able to maintain anymore.

Radolla said he asked Mayor Walt Cobb if it was OK for the garden club to take it over and grow vegetables for the Salvation Army kitchen.

There was already a sprinkler system in place, which is turned on daily automatically, so that makes the project manageable.

New this year are some wooden markers with numbers made by a woodworking teacher at Lake City Secondary.

They are nailed at eight-foot intervals along the wooden fencing that lines the garden and Radolla hopes Salvation Army clients can take over a section or two of the garden to learn some gardening skills.

The plan is to grow cabbages, kale, arugula, onions, beets and more, he said, noting they are trying to plant crops that are easy to grow and don’t take a lot of time and maintenance.

Kudos to the garden club.

It is a great contribution to Williams Lake and a way of sharing talents with people who may not have their own garden spaces. It also contributes to our area’s food security and beefs up the 100-Mile Diet concept.

EDITORIAL: Sharing talents

