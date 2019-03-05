The Williams Lake Garden Club is ready to provide a fresh range of new programs to the community this year. Angie Mindus file photo

Garden club gears up for another season of growing

Their first meeting is this Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Seniors Citizens Activity Centre

A new year brings a new range of events and speakers to the Williams Lake Garden Club.

For over 11 years now the Williams Lake Garden Club has met for monthly meetings to socialize, discuss gardening techniques and learn new skills from one another.

Held at the Senior Citizens Activity Centre on the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m., this year the club has a wide range of fantastic speakers and events for the season starting March 7.

Read More: An inspiring adventure: journal of a Garden Tour guest

Founding member of the Williams Lake Garden Club, Carol Thiessen, said she’s always found the topics to be informative for growing both perennial plants and vegetables.

This year the topics of their monthly meetings hit on a wide range of ideas and are presented by a mix of experts in the field.

Thiessen recalled that, in her youth, she herself had often lived on the fruit and vegetables that came from the gardens and orchards on her family’s land.

Today, with the cultural move towards organic homegrown food, she believes that a wider interest in gardening has been rekindled in people once more and is something the club has benefited from.

“It’s healthy for me. I don’t know how some people survive on boxed food, it’s not as good (in my opinion),” Thiessen said.

While she encourages people to become full members of the club for $10, which grants access to all their events and discounts at select local garden centres, Thiessen said one could also simply pay $2 to attend any one workshop that they’re the most interested in.

“It’s $2 to come for one evening and it’s $10 for the season, we go from March to October so that’s eight months. It’s a pretty good deal and the club is a not for profit (organization),” Thiessen said.

For their first meeting of the year, happening this Thursday on March 7, Thiessen asked that attendees come early so that they have enough time to register everyone before the meeting.

A complete list of the dates, presenters and topics for each meetings are as follows.

March 7- Roger Stratton, Horse Lake Garden Centre

Topic: Trees, Shrubs and Perennials for the Cariboo

April 4 – Bob and Linda Osmachenko, Williams Lake

Topic: Vegetable Gardening

May 2 – Don Bassermann, Prince George

Topic: Container Gardening.

June 6 – Gwen Odermatt, Master Gardener, Langley

Topic: How her garden has evolved over 40 years, and what it’s taught her

June 8 – Maureen and Evert Byman tour and workshop and tour Maureen’s garden, where peonies will be in bloom. Evert will present a workshop on making a garden obelisk from wood (cedar) or copper piping. A list of materials will be provided for participants, and Evert will supply the tools.

June 15 – Marg Evans

– Tour of her xeriscape garden at Deep Creek, 1 – 3 pm

July 4 – Mary Alice Self – potluck in her garden 5 – 7 pm

(In lieu of a regular meeting)

August 1 – Brenda Sanden, Horsefly (President of Thompson Shuswap Master Gardeners Club)

Topic: Square Foot Gardening

September 5 – Grace Morrice, Master Gardener, Prince George

Topic: The importance of good soil

September 7 – Sharon Rosk, Horsefly Lake (meeting place: TBA)

Topic: Flower Arranging Workshop 10 am – 12 pm

October 3 – Maureen Byman, West Fraser Road

Topic: Watering

For more info contact Leanne @ 250398-8246 or go to the Williams Lake Garden Club Facebook page.


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
