EDITORIAL: Lots to look forward to

Events are once again being planned

Many popular events are in the works for 2022, including the Williams Lake Stampede. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)

We here at the Tribune are happy to once again be reporting on returning events such as the upcoming Xeni Gwet’in Youth Wagon Trip, Williams Lake Stampede Dinner and Auction and Seedy Saturday just to name a few.

With the COVID-19 pandemic putting gatherings on hold for two years, getting to come together as a community at events in 2022 will be greatly appreciated.

Mayor Walt Cobb had a big smile on his face at the city council meeting Tuesday when a street closure permit for the upcoming Easter Festival was approved.

“We are getting back to normal,” the mayor said.

This Friday, April 8, the B.C. government is lifting its proof-of-vaccination requirement for entry to restaurants and pubs as scheduled. The move comes as COVID-19 infection and illness is trending lower as the latest virus variant takes hold.

Businesses will now also be able to transition from COVID-19 safety plans to communicable disease plans to reduce transmission of seasonal flu and other communicable diseases as well as the coronavirus.

Wearing masks continues to be optional, and some people are continuing to wear them or require them, such as in health service centres.

People in B.C. aged 70 and up, and Indigenous people aged 55 and up, will soon receive their invitations for a second booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

As of press time Wednesday, 73 per cent of people five years and older in the Cariboo Chilcotin have received their second dose and 40 per cent have received the booster dose.

It has been a long two years in some ways but we have seen some positive outcomes.

Living here in the Cariboo Chilcotin we have become more appreciative of what our region has to offer as we explored closer to home and we witnessed many community efforts to help others in times of need.

– with files from Tom Fletcher

