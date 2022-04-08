Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale marks 85th year April 13 and 14

The BC Livestock yards in Williams Lake is the place to be this week as ranchers come from across the province to take in the 825nd Annual Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)

Buyers and sellers from across B.C. and Alberta will be rolling into town and signing in online for the upcoming 85th Annual Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale.

The storied event is set to get underway April 13 and 14 and is one of the biggest and most important show and sales in B.C. for ranchers, who use the event to connect with one another, sell their prized bulls and purchase bulls that will help build their herds.

“This sale’s been around for 85 years,” said Bob Gowans, chairman of the bull sale association.

“We’re all hoping to keep this tradition going for a long time to come.”

Spurred on by COVID restrictions the last few years, some producers have fallen away from traditional show and sales, opting to sell directly from their ranches and online instead.

Gowans confirmed this year’s numbers are the lowest in years, however, they are hoping to find ways to get producers back.

Things like the agriculture display and the buyer and seller social, as well as the opportunity for sellers to showcase their animals are just some of the reasons Gowans hopes the Williams Lake Show and Sale will continue to be a strong tradition.

For the upcoming sale, bulls must be checked into the barn at the Williams Lake Stockyards by Tuesday, April 12 at 6 p.m.

The show gets underway Wednesday, April 13 at 1 p.m. with trophies presented after each class.

Wednesday evening is the traditional buyers and sellers social at the Williams Lake Curling Club.

The bull sale starts at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 14, featuring about 70 bulls of a variety of breeds including Hereford, Gelbvieh, Simmental and Angus.

The popular agricultural display will also be back this year just outside the Williams Lake Stockyards Wednesday and Thursday.

Pam Abrahamse has been the secretary for the bull sale for the past 18 years and said it’s the people that keeps her coming back every year.

“I love working with the contributors and the ranchers that come to the sale,” said Abrahamse. “I also think the bull sale is an important part of Williams Lake’s agricultural influence.”

Everyone is welcome to stop by the ag display and bull show and sale.

Read More: Williams Lake Garden Club is buzzing again as in-person meetings resume

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake