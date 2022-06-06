Williams Lake’s TRU campus celebrated three years of graduates

Some of the graduates at the Thompson Rivers University commencement ceremony at the Williams Lake campus. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Amelia-Sage Quewezance plays with the bouquet waiting to be presented to her mom Whitney Alphonse for graduating with a diploma in General Studies from Williams Lake’s TRU campus. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Some of the graduates at the Thompson Rivers University commencement ceremony at the Williams Lake campus. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Chancellor Nathan Matthew greets new graduate Whitney Alphonse at the commencement ceremony for graduates from the Williams Lake campus of Thompson River University on May 27, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The ceremonial mace for the Thompson Rivers University was conceptualized and carved by Kamloops-born Daniel Tom, a member of the Tsal’alh (formerly Seton Lake Indian Band). Made of two pieces of spruce wood and a base of soapstone, the base is in the shape of spawning salmon, the spruce is an abstract wolf. More details at www.true.ca. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Thompson Rivers University in Williams Lake celebrated three years of graduates in a combined ceremony on May 27, 2022 in the lakecity campus gymnasium.

Opened with traditional Secwepemc drumming and singing, a greeting by Kukpi7 (Chief) Willie Sellars of the Williams Lake First Nation and a blessing by Cecilia DeRose, the event held space for Secwepemc culture as an integral part of the event.

Brett Fairburn, president and vice-chancellor for Thompson Rivers University (TRU) greeted the commencement participants and patrons with gratitude.

“It’s a great pleasure to be here in Williams Lake and it’s a great pleasure to be here in person. Isn’t this wonderful,” asked Fairburn to a response of resounding applause.

The first large-scale commencement held since the onset of the pandemic, the gym at TRU was fairly full with graduates, faculty and supporters.

The ceremony was to celebrate all three graduating classes of Williams Lake’s TRU campus 2020, 2021and 2022.

Fairburn opened with the territorial acknowledgment and also noted nearly 30 per cent of the student population at TRU in Williams Lake ais Indigenous or Métis.

In 2022, an estimated 220 graduates were completing their studies through the Williams Lake campus, with nearly 60 from all three graduating years attending the ceremony in person.

Fairburn reminded the students how resilient they have all been in completing their studies despite the challenges and also the support they have had throughout their studies.

“It takes a whole community to make a graduate,” said Fairburn, referring as well to the Secwepemc concept of inter-connectedness.

He acknowledged the “tragic discovery of unmarked graves” over the past two years at former residential schools and the war in Ukraine.

“You’re graduating into a world that needs you with all of your skills and your ambitions,” said Fairburn.”Be community-minded and remember that we are connected.”

Baldev Pooni, dean, School of Trades and Technology, Williams Lake campus and regions honoured the graduates by praising their persistence and resilience as well.

“You’ve succeeded despite the challenges, well done.”

