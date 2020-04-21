Bryan Daly appointed associate dean of TRU Williams Lake

Daly was acting in the position since 2018

After serving as interim associate dean for Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake campus Bryan Daly (right) has been appointed to the position. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

After serving as interim associate dean since 2018 Bryan Daly has sbeen appointed as associate dean of Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake campus.

“Bryan has served TRU in numerous roles over the last 30 years; most recently as the interim associate dean TRU Williams Lake,” said Baldev Pooni,dean of the school of trades and technology and designated dean of Williams Lake and regional centres.

“The search committee was very impressed with Bryan’s achievements to date and his vision for a thriving and successful TRU campus in William Lake,” Pooni said.

In Daly’s three decades at TRU, he has led a diverse portfolio that has included health, sciences, engineering, and trades and technology programs.

He headed the development of more than 20 new certificate, diploma and degree programs, and close to 200 courses in diverse disciplines, including the flagship Water Treatment program.

Daly officially begins his four-year term in his new position on June 1.



