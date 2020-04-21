After serving as interim associate dean for Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake campus Bryan Daly (right) has been appointed to the position. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Bryan Daly appointed associate dean of TRU Williams Lake

Daly was acting in the position since 2018

After serving as interim associate dean since 2018 Bryan Daly has sbeen appointed as associate dean of Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake campus.

“Bryan has served TRU in numerous roles over the last 30 years; most recently as the interim associate dean TRU Williams Lake,” said Baldev Pooni,dean of the school of trades and technology and designated dean of Williams Lake and regional centres.

“The search committee was very impressed with Bryan’s achievements to date and his vision for a thriving and successful TRU campus in William Lake,” Pooni said.

Read more: COVID-19: Thompson Rivers University – Williams Lake campus stays open during pandemic

In Daly’s three decades at TRU, he has led a diverse portfolio that has included health, sciences, engineering, and trades and technology programs.

He headed the development of more than 20 new certificate, diploma and degree programs, and close to 200 courses in diverse disciplines, including the flagship Water Treatment program.

Daly officially begins his four-year term in his new position on June 1.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds unveil $350M fund to help charities, non-profits get through pandemic
Next story
B.C. opens up COVID-19 testing to track community infections

Just Posted

BREAKING: Spring flooding wreaking havoc on Cariboo Chilcotin roads

Washouts have closed Nazko Road, Spokin Lake Road and Little Greeny Road

Bryan Daly appointed associate dean of TRU Williams Lake

Daly was acting in the position since 2018

LETTER: Thanks to all of you who work to make a difference in Cariboo Regional District’s Area D

National Volunteer Week in Canada is April 19-25

Williams Lake hires new corporate engagement officer

Kelly Sinoski brings 10 years of experience as a reporter, four years intergovernmental relations

Fire dept. extinguishes brush fire in Williams Lake River Valley

Fire called in by a passerby

Businesses can apply for wage subsidy April 27, approximate payout with new calculator

Program will provide 75% of each employee’s salary, up to $847 per week

B.C. tree planting season delayed until early May due to COVID-19 precautions

Companies will have to adhere to strict provincial health officer guidelines

B.C. reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases near 1,700

The number of patients in hospital is currently 104, with 49 in ICU

B.C. opens up COVID-19 testing to track community infections

If you have symptoms, call doctor or 8-1-1, Bonnie Henry says

COVID-19 world update: Austria plans May opening of shops; Turkey aims for June

Comprehensive world news update, including staggering blow for EU tourism

Feds unveil $350M fund to help charities, non-profits get through pandemic

Money can be used for training, improving COVID-19 response

Canadians trust their family doctor more than the PM on COVID-19, says poll

Fifty-four per cent said they trusted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Rise in homeless tent cities, encampments linked to health confidence: advocate

Homeless populations have different health risk factors than other citizens

B.C. doctor designs special operating room for COVID-19 patients

Design protects patients from wound infection while preventing virus from spreading to nearby areas

Most Read