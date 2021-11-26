Williams Lake’s Medieval Market a delight for craft fair goers

“The Mushroom Lady” Carolyn Thomspon shows off some of her handpainted silk scarves at her vendor booth at the Medieval Market on Saturday, Nov. 20. (Ruth Lloyd Photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Shoppers were able to move around more freely this year thanks to the Covid-restricted attendance numbers to allow for social distancing. (Ruth Lloyd Photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Blake Parker was being toted around the Medieval Market by his mom Britny Parker on Saturday, Nov. 20. (Ruth Lloyd Photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Connor Hayward (from left), Greg Chnaiderman, and Daniel Wernbacher were manning the booth for the Graphic Production Program. Hayward holds up one of his sticker designs. (Ruth Lloyd Photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Artist Kevin Easthope helps customers while working at his booth at the Medieval Market on Saturday, Nov. 20. (Ruth Lloyd Photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Sharon Hoffman (left) and Harry Jennings helped to entertain the customers and vendors at the Medieval Market on Saturday, Nov. 20. (Ruth Lloyd Photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Gwynneth Nelson stands next to some of her reclaimed creations in her booth, where she was selling a variety of items. (Ruth Lloyd Photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Oren Goodrich (right) and his brother Mathias were checking out some booths while attending the Medieval Market with their mom. (Ruth Lloyd Photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Student volunteers were helping to serve food to hungry patrons during the market. (From left) Joelle Thurow, Addyson Cullum, Joe Henley and Kalli Campbell were on duty Saturday morning. (Ruth Lloyd Photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Stockings decorated the piano on the main stage at the Medieval Market. (Ruth Lloyd Photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Tanja Iwan was one of the many musicians performing on the main stage during the Medieval Market on Saturday, Nov. 20. (Ruth Lloyd Photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Musicians perform on the main stage during the Medieval Market on Saturday, Nov. 20. (Ruth Lloyd Photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Elena Paul (left) visits the Medieval Market with her mom Sheyanne Setah on Nov. 20.

The Medieval Market was back, COVID-style, at the Lake City Secondary Williams Lake Campus, Nov. 20 and 21.

Organizers were feeling positive about the event, and the steady stream of visitors on Saturday morning.

Attendance appeared to be good, with some vendors mentioning it was more relaxed with the reduced capacity in that people could move around more easily.

The school was beautifully decorated and musical performers were creating a cozy atmosphere both inside the vendors’ area and out on the larger stage.

Stockings were hung by the piano with care and Christmas trees were lit up throughout the market. It was a great place to get a head start on holiday shopping and support local producers.

There were food producers selling dried fruit, apple cider vinegar, dried soup and baked goods. There were producers who reused salvaged or thrifted materials and items to create new things, potters, weavers, sewers, wood craftspeople and much more. It was an event for all ages.

One booth was selling items created by the Graphic Production Program at the high school, with stickers students had designed and then made using the vinyl sticker machine.

Funds from the sale of the student stickers and buttons were to help support the growth of the program, and sales in previous years had helped to purchase the machine which now allows the group to print their designs themselves. The Medieval Market has been an annual event in Williams Lake for over 30 years, with a year off during COVID, and is a partnership between the school, local artists and vendors and is a fundraiser for student and school programs.

