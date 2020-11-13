The Giving Tree organizer Sharon Hoffman has placed a donation bin on the front porch of The Potato House for warm hats, gloves, scarves and socks for people in need of them. She will be sorting them and then hanging them in a tree in Boitanio Park. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Giving Tree organizer Sharon Hoffman has placed a donation bin on the front porch of The Potato House for warm hats, gloves, scarves and socks for people in need of them. She will be sorting them and then hanging them in a tree in Boitanio Park. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake to provide ‘warm woolies’ for those in need

Organizer Sharon Hoffman has adapted the program to COVID-19 restrictions for 2020

An annual campaign to provide free gloves, hats, scarves and socks to vulnerable people in the Williams Lake area will continue this winter with some COVID-19 restrictions in place.

“Our community has been great at supporting this, ” said The Giving Tree organizer Sharon Hoffman. “The problem this year is we are not having the Earth Friendly Event inside at the Central Cariboo Arts Centre where we normally collect the majority of the ‘winter woolies’.”

Another twist is the fact she normally puts a donation bin at the library, but due to restrictions she cannot this year.

Instead, she’s placed a tote for donations on the front porch of the Potato House on Borland Street.

“I spoke to the Potato House and they said, ‘sure.’”

Over the years people have donated 100s and 100s of items, with the majority of them normally at the Earth Friendly Event.

Read more: Giving tree shares warmth

Hoffman is hoping people will bring them to the outside scaled down event planned for 2020.

In the past she has had volunteers from the arts community, mostly potters, spinners, weavers and musicians, help her sort and bag the donations, but this year she will have to do that on her own.

“For the first weekend of December we hang everything on trees in the downtown and then over to a tree at Boitanio Park on Borland Street just behind the bus stop,” Hoffman said.

A retired teacher, Hoffman started the project in 2013.

“I’d done the yarn bombing with the Community Arts Council of Williams Lake for three years and thought it had run its course,” she said. “I felt it was time to change it into something else and someone from the BIA office put a picture on Facebook with winter woolies in town and asked who would be interested in doing this.”

Hoffman said she realized it was the perfect transition.

With the arts council she started forming the project and chose the title from the beloved children’s picture book The Giving Tree penned by Shel Silverstein.

Published in the 1960s, he story is about a boy’s relationship with a tree and how it evolves as he ages into an old man.

Read more: Spreading warmth in Williams Lake

Holiday givingWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
KiNiKiNik hosts annual Christmas market at Redstone

Just Posted

The Giving Tree organizer Sharon Hoffman has placed a donation bin on the front porch of The Potato House for warm hats, gloves, scarves and socks for people in need of them. She will be sorting them and then hanging them in a tree in Boitanio Park. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake to provide ‘warm woolies’ for those in need

Organizer Sharon Hoffman has adapted the program to COVID-19 restrictions for 2020

KiNiKiNik hosted an annual Christmas market on Sunday, Nov.8.
KiNiKiNik hosts annual Christmas market at Redstone

The event attracted a large amount of attendees

Evacuation orders for three industrial properties at the east end of Frizzi Road have been rescinded, effective Thursday, Nov. 12. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Frizzi Road evacuation orders rescinded in Williams Lake

The city lifted the orders on Thursday, Nov. 12

Lake City Secondary School robotics students Nathan Cisecki (back from left), Eric DeVuyst, Jayden Guichon, Jonathan Wolfe, Colby Ostrom (front right) and metalwork student Cole Rochefort (front left) display their working, remote-controlled, wheeled robot rover. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: High school students shoot for the moon with robotic rover

The students began the year disassembling a broken-down, miniature quad to eliminate broken parts

A horse at Yunesit’in (Stone) looks over landscape charred by wildfires in 2017. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Tsilhqot’in National Government and Shell team up to plant 840,000 trees

Planting to take place in fire impacted areas in spring 2021

A person wearing a mask walks in the rain on a fall day during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. records roughly 1,100 new COVID-19 infections in 2 days

Four people have also died, bringing the total death toll to 288

Snow clings to tree branches as a woman crosses a street in Vancouver, on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. British Columbia’s electrical supplier says homeowners are not ready for the upcoming winter storm season even though many households report they weathered COVID-19-related closures and shortages earlier this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BC Hydro warns toilet paper stockpiles won’t help when storms cut power

Crown utility says its data show there has been a 117 per cent increase in storms over the past several years

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Paramedics register patients at a drive through, pop-up COVID-19 test centre outside the Canadian Tire Centre, in Ottawa, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. Two months after the City of Ottawa scrambled to expand its COVID-19 testing options to deal with a massive spike in demand, it is now set to cut back on hours at testing sites this weekend because far fewer people are showing up. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
COVID-19 testing down across Canada as positive case numbers soar in most provinces

Average daily testing numbers are down more than 25 per cent compared to a month ago

Commissioner Austin Cullen, back centre, listens to introductions before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. A former British Columbia gaming policy official says the concerns about increasing amounts of suspicious cash and its possible links to money laundering at casinos started rising as the province was preparing to host the 2010 Winter Olympics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Inquiry hears money laundering concerns at B.C. casinos rose as 2010 Olympics neared

Larry Vander Graaf told the public inquiry into money laundering there was an increase in suspected illegal money

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
34 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over past two days

Two new cases tied to outbreak at La Casa Resort in West Kelowna

Graph shows rise in community and case cluster infections in October and November, and lag in data reporting as daily testing has risen to 10,000 or more. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control.)
B.C. COVID-19 spreading fastest among younger people

20-29 age group showing steepest rise in infections

A shopper leaves as others line up to enter a Costco store, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Tacoma, Wash. Consumers continued to stock up on food and other items as officials urged people to stay at home to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
COVID-19: Costco to require face-shields for those medically exempt from wearing masks

Alternatively, Costco says those who cannot wear masks should wear face shields

Most Read