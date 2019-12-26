Spreading warmth in Williams Lake

Volunteers attach mittens, hats, scarves and more in the city’s main park

The Giving Tree is a project sharing donated mitts, scarves and hats and more, sponsored by the Downtown BIA and the Community Arts Council of Williams Lake & Area.

Hats, gloves, socks and scarves hanging on a tree in Williams Lake’s Boitanio Park for the taking are being retrieved by people in need.

A project sponsored by the Community Arts Council of Williams Lake and Area and Downtown Williams Lake BIA sees volunteers keeping the tree stocked with warm items through the winter months.

Sharon Hoffman, a member of the arts council, was at the park on Boxing Day hanging more bags of items to the tree.

“They’ll be gone pretty soon,” she said. “These ones I’m adding were all donated during the Earth Friendly Holiday Event.”

If anyone else wants to come and hang warm winter clothing items on the tree they are welcome, Hoffman said, but added the items need to be in a bag.

She explained that someone brought a beautiful coat and placed it on one of the hooks, which were made by her husband Murray Hoffman, but the coat got drenched so Hoffman took it home to wash and dry it.

This is the fourth year of the Giving Tree.

A wind chill is making the -3C temperature Thursday morning feel like -14C in Williams Lake so people are encouraged to bundle up before they head out.

Friday’s outlook is for a -5C high down to -8C with a mix of sun and cloud.



Murray Hoffman created some hooks for the items that will not damage the trees in the park.