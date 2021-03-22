Williams Lake Stampede Royalty contestants each excited for opportunity to be crowned queen

The following are each of this year’s contestants’ submitted biographies and introductions to the community for this year’s 2021/22 Williams Lake Stampede Royalty competition:

Bayley Cail – Miss MH King Excavating Ltd.

My name is Bayley Cail. I am 17 years old and have lived in the Cariboo for the majority of my life.

I have many different passions such as hockey, 4-H, hunting, riding and most of all agriculture.

I have played hockey since the age of five and played both competitive rep league as well as house league in Williams Lake and in the northern communities of Vanderhoof and Smithers. I have competed both provincially and in Alberta at the Wickfest Tournament hosted by Hailey Wickenheiser.

4-H has been a passion of mine since age 9 where I soon found my love for cattle and the program that 4-H provides. 4-H helped me begin my own herd of Black Angus cattle that I had for three years.

I have sold bulls at the 44th Annual Vanderhoof Bull Sale, where I achieved highest selling Black Angus and highest selling two year old. In the fall, with pride I help in providing for my family by hunting. In 2017 I was able to achieve the prize of a bull elk near Vanderhoof.

I also had the chance to partake in a two week, all horseback hunt in the fall of 2019. Coming from a long line of cowboys and cowgirls, I am so proud of their involvement in the rodeo community.

My great uncle Gerald was a part of the Calvary, and competed in Calvary rodeos, and my Uncle Slim Brecknock who still lives in the Alexis Creek area was a rodeo announcer for both the Chilcotin Rodeo Association and the B.C. Rodeo Association for many years. My grandfather, Don Brecknock, that lived in Alexis Creek also competed in rodeo. My mother, Heather Brecknock Cail, was a rider in the Williams Lake Stampede Classics drill team from 1996-2004.

My father, Tim Cail was a bull rider mostly but also competed in bareback riding and steer wrestling and competed all over B.C. from 1995-2002.

I competed in barrel racing from the age of 9-12 in the BCBRA and placed at many different events. I have recently been accepted into Olds College in Alberta in the Agriculture Management Program this fall. This program will show me the business behind how the world is fed and managed and I hope to bring the knowledge back to B.C. and use it to help others become successful.

I would like to thank MH King Excavating Ltd. for sponsoring me and helping me be a part of this organization. I hope with the background of rodeo and knowledge of agriculture that I have and am gaining in the future can help the community of Williams Lake, the Williams Lake Stampede Association and the sport of rodeo prosper.

Karena Sokolan – Miss Peterson Contracting Ltd.

My name is Karena Sokolan, and I am Miss Peterson Contracting Ltd.

I am 19 years old and was raised in Williams Lake. I have been blessed to live the Cariboo lifestyle! On our family acreage I grew up riding horses, raising 4-H beef, fishing, hiking, quading and skating.

Through my years in 4-H, LCSS Environmental Club, and various sports I have been able to experience many opportunities in Williams Lake and its surrounding areas. I spent 12 years in 4-H with the Chimney Valley 4-H Club and have raised eight market steer projects and one market lamb.

In my first years of 4-H, I spent three years in Clover buds until I was old enough to have my own project. I was a passionate 4-H member and managed to win Reserve Grand Champion Market steer, Runner Up Market Steer, and Grand Champion Market Lamb. In high school I was a member of the LCSS environmental club, the Greenologists, and our club began a composting system in the high schools of Williams Lake.

I played three years on the Williams Lake Timberwolves Female Rep Team and was thankful to represent this city through the sport of hockey. I strive to educate and support members of our community about the beautiful land we live on and encourage everyone to reach their goals and take the opportunities this city has to offer.

My love for horses and the industry drove me to apply at Olds College, Alta. for the Equine Science Program. In this program you learn the anatomy and ideal conformation of the horse, treatments for disease and rehab therapy, colt starting, begin to train young horses, and train to become a certified Equine Instructor.

I was also able to bring my own horse, Whiskey, to college with me to be my partner in training this year. Thus, my passion and knowledge of horses and rodeo has grown through my time in this college, and I want to continue to help people follow their passions wherever they may lead them as I did with mine. I wish to continue to participate and support the horse and rodeo industry in the city of Williams Lake and hope I can encourage more people to join this amazing community.

I want to thank my parents for constantly supporting me and raising me in this beautiful area. Thank you to Kathy and Wayne Peterson from Peterson Contracting Ltd. for sponsoring me this year and giving me the opportunity to be a part of the Williams Lake Stampede Royalty Program.

I am very grateful to be a part of this community and hope to be a great representative for this program and the city of Williams Lake.

Kennady Dyck – Miss Williams Lake Lions

My name is Kennady Dyck and I am Miss Williams Lake Lions. I will be 18 years old in the fall.

My family moved to Williams Lake seven years ago. I am homeschooled in Grade 12 and have five siblings and five nieces and nephews. Living in Williams Lake has completely changed my life and given me the opportunity to grow up in a small town that I absolutely adore.

I work with truly wonderful people at Cariboo Spur and Tack, and I am so grateful to Colleen Kunka for the opportunity she has given me.

My family is very adventurous and enjoys the outdoors to the fullest. Fishing and hunting are a big part of our lives as well as taking time to ride my dirt bike in the trails with my siblings.

I enjoy skiing at our local mountains, exploring the gorgeous lakes, fishing in Bella Coola, hunting throughout the Cariboo and Peace area, and driving cattle in the gorgeous Chilcotin. My family has had a strong desire to travel and help in the mission field serving God since I was very young.

I have been privileged to be part of many amazing experiences in Mexico, and Guatemala working alongside my parents in orphanages where I made many wonderful friends.

My life’s joy and zeal, and where I come alive is on a horse. I got my first horse when I was 12 and started lessons at Eagle View Equestrian centre where I was extremely blessed to have Lori Rankin as my coach.

Lori has taught me so much and shared her passion for the sport, and I have grown through her support and wisdom. I now own two Eagle View horses, my goal and dream is to barrel race my horse Mios Grand Finale at the 100th year Williams Lake Stampede. I love the excitement of barrel racing, and I am a member of the BCBRA, as well have raced barrels at the Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo and Williams Lake Stampede Warm up race.

I enjoy our local gymkhanas, roping clinics, the Horsin’ Around in the Cariboo event that has always been a highlight for me, along with the Hoof N Woof event with my dog, an Aussie Shepherd named Sugar.

Cattle sorting at the Fall Fair or local sortings are other events that I love and where I have been guided by incredible people like Al Wilson and LeeAnn Crosina and Nikki Miles.

Last year I started High School Rodeo and participated in pole bending and barrel racing. This spring with the incredible direction of Braden Kika I hope to grow in the sport of Cutting and Reining Cow Horse. I would like to share my great appreciation to the Williams Lake Lions Club for sponsoring me in the Stampede Royalty program this year. Your support has made my dream a reality.



