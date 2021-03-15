Karena Sokolan (from left), Kennady Dyck and Bayley Cail are this year's Williams Lake Stampede Royalty contestants. (Craig R Smith Photography photos)

Williams Lake Stampede to have new queen for 2021/22

Three young women are vying for the title

Step aside, Meghan and Harry. Williams Lake will crown its own, new royalty this year.

Back after a two-year hiatus due to, first, a shortage of qualified candidates in 2019 and then the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Williams Lake Stampede Royalty Committee is thrilled to announce it will host the annual royalty program in 2021.

Through the program a Stampede Queen and, possibly, also a Stampede Princess, will represent the community and the sport of rodeo.

“We are so thrilled,” said Patti Gerhardi, Royalty Program committee member, former Williams Lake Stampede Association director and past royalty director with the association.

“We have three young ladies who all have very different life experiences, and they are all extremely passionate.”

Miss MH King Excavating Ltd. Bayley Cail, 17, Miss Peterson Contracting Ltd. Karena Sokolan, 19 and Miss Williams Lake Lions Kennady Dyck, 18, will vie for the title of Williams Lake Stampede Queen.

Gerhardi said there were many inquiries when royalty applications were announced earlier this year with new requirements to the program.

READ MORE: Do you have what it takes to be the next Stampede Queen?

“Prior to being considered as a candidate in the Williams Lake Stampede Royalty program each of the applicants is required — through the process of providing a video — to prove their horsemanship skill level,” she said. “Once that step has been evaluated they will become contestants and admitted in the royalty program.”

Also being introduced is a new Williams Lake Stampede Royalty director, Chantelle Wessels, who has been helping out with the program since 2019, Gerhardi said.

Wessels’ involvement with the program started in 1990 as both a contestant and, ultimately, one of the two 1990 Williams Lake Stampede Princesses.

Gerhardi, meanwhile, said as things move back into normalcy following the COVID-19 pandemic, this year seemed like a good time to plan for a staggered return to rodeo and the contest to run.

The Stampede Royalty program, itself, offers valuable skills to contestants, regardless of the end result, she added.

“Our ladies, through Lori Rankin at Eagle View Equestrian Centre, are offered level two of their national horsemanship training,” Gerhardi said. “They also get high school credits and receive certification in speechcraft through Toastmasters.”

The official crowning of the Stampede Royalty will take place at a to-be-announced date in June following contest judging in multiple areas of expertise including: horsemanship, public speaking, rodeo history, Williams Lake history and poise and etiquette.

“We’ll stick to what’s been very much our familiar format to give the girls that consistency and experience,” she said.

“They are normally crowned a week ahead of Stampede, then an official crowning in the (rodeo) dirt during the Friday night performance, and then reign for the following year until coronation when they turn over their crown.”

Despite plans for the Williams Lake Stampede still being up in the air, Gerhardi said everyone is still looking forward to having the program back.

Tim Rolph, vice-president of the Williams Lake Stampede Association, said the royalty program is one of the cornerstones of the WLSA with more than 75 years of history in the community.

“The Williams Lake Stampede Queen is one of the most recognizable in Canadian rodeo and, arguably, the predominate ambassador for our event, the city and region.”

Rolph added the women who take part in the program get the opportunity to improve their public speaking, increase their horsemanship knowledge and animal husbandry, travel throughout the region and beyond, hone leadership skills and become eligible for scholarships to assist their continuing education.

“We’re just excited,” Gerhardi said.

“We’re so happy with the young ladies that we have.”

Check a future edition of the Williams Lake Tribune for bios on each of this year’s Williams Lake Stampede Royalty contestants.

 


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Facing Stage IV breast cancer at 36

Just Posted

The community of Big Lake lost its only store to a fire overnight. (Photo submitted)
Big Lake store, post office destroyed by fire

The Big Lake Volunteer Fire Fire Dept. responded Sunday evening

Williams Lake as it looked in 1929 or 1930. (Photo courtesy of the Irene Stangoe collection)
Happy 92nd birthday Williams Lake

Williams Lake was incorporated on March 15, 1929 as a village, later a city

Karena Sokolan (from left), Kennady Dyck and Bayley Cail are this year's Williams Lake Stampede Royalty contestants. (Craig R Smith Photography photos)
Williams Lake Stampede to have new queen for 2021/22

Three young women are vying for the title

The City of Williams Lake is planning a 3 on 3 Co-Ed Rec League this summer. Pictured is the ice pad in rink two at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
City to keep summer ice, host co-ed 3 on 3 league in Williams Lake

The league will be no pressure, and strictly for fun

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Black Press Media file photos)
MLA’s CORNER: Small business community still on hold

Most are hoping to survive long enough until vaccinations are completed by mid-summer

Air Canada airplanes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
‘One of our finer moments:’ Pandemic led to massive scramble to get Canadians home

A total of 62,580 Canadian travellers were brought home from 109 countries

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE – Grade one students wear masks as they attend class at Honore Mercier elementary school Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Why is there no COVID vaccine for kids yet? A B.C. researcher breaks it down

Clinical trials are ongoing both for youth and for pregnant women

Toronto Public Health nurse Lalaine Agarin makes preparations at Toronto’s mass vaccination clinic, Jan. 17, 2021. Community clinics open across B.C. Monday, March 14. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
B.C. opening COVID-19 vaccine bookings to age 80-84 this week

Immunization clinics opening in B.C. communities on Monday

(BC Wildfire Dashboard)
B.C.’s wildfire season begins with two suspected human-caused wildfires in the interior

The wildfire near Penticton, and another near Kamloops, are B.C.’s first of 2021

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The province’s COVID-19 vaccine age-based rollout continues and is being expanded to include other sectors of the population including healthcare workers. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Recent increase in COVID cases worries Canada’s health officials even as vaccines roll out

Average daily deaths have fallen as vaccinations continue

Youth facing mental health challenges contacted Kids Help Phone at a rate 102 per cent higher in 2020, than prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Pixabay)
London Drugs answers Canada’s Kids Help Phone call with new ‘kind’ initiative

Struggling kids and youth contacted the helpline 102% more in 2020 than the previous year: data

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) stops Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) as Vancouver’s Nate Schmidt (88) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, March 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Demko makes 34 saves, leading Canucks to 2-1 triumph over Edmonton

Vancouver snaps four-game win streak for Oilers

Dorothy Chura, a resident at Vernon's Heritage Square long-term care facility, celebrates her 105th birthday March 16, 2021. She's believed to be B.C.'s oldest COVID-19 survivor. (Contributed)
B.C.’s oldest COVID-19 survivor celebrating 105th birthday

Vernon’s Dorothy Chura has now officially survived two global pandemics

Most Read