Williams Lake Salvation Army running ‘After the Bell’ food program for children in need

The intent is to supply weekly packs of child-friendly nutritious food

This summer the Salvation Army will provide additional healthy food for children in Williams Lake, after being selected by Food Banks Canada to administer its “After the Bell” program.

The program will supply weekly packs of child-friendly, nutritious food to fill the gaps when other food supports such as school breakfast and lunch programs are not available, said Tamara Robinson, director of family services and community outreach.

“All of the packaged food is provided by Food Banks Canada and our responsibility is to provide fresh food.”

Beginning July 9 and every Friday until Aug. 27, the food kits will be available for pick-up at the Cariboo Memorial Complex back parking lot, near the Gibraltar Room entrance between 12 to 2 p.m.

To access the program, parents or caregivers need to pre-register by calling 250-392-2423 ext. 208 or by e-mailing tamara.robinson@salvationarmy.ca.

“We went with an exterior location to reduce the number of people in our building,” Robinson said.

More than 1,000 volunteers came together to pack 150,000 healthy food packages to ensure they arrived at food banks across the country in time.

Food Banks Canada is a national, charitable organization.

