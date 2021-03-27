Dr. Mariska Neuhoff joined the Atwood Clinic on March 1 and is dividing her time between the clinic and the operating room at Cariboo Memorial Hospital. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Dr. Mariska Neuhoff joined the Atwood Clinic on March 1 and is dividing her time between the clinic and the operating room at Cariboo Memorial Hospital. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake has a new family doctor from South Africa

Dr. Mariska Neuhoff began working at the Atwood Clinic on March 1

Williams Lake has a new doctor from South Africa, dividing her time between the Atwood Clinic and the Cariboo Memorial Hospital operating room.

Dr. Mariska Neuhoff is a physician and an anesthesiologist and has hit the ground running since her first day of work on March 1 at the clinic.

“I am already fully booked until the end of March,” she said. “I’m taking over the previous patients of physicians who had to leave. There are many patients in need so I’m grateful to be able assist them.”

Her husband, Jacques Neuhoff, is also a physician and hopes to work in Williams Lake once he completes one more exam. He is also trained in anesthesia.

The Neuhoffs moved from South Africa to Canada in September 2020 with their children Wernu, 5, and Karli, 3.

After quarantining for two weeks in Vancouver, they came to Williams Lake to bring some things and then returned to Vancouver where she completed an orientation program.

“We came to Williams Lake at the end of October and I worked in 100 Mile House for the first three months, driving back and forth.”

She has a sister who has lived in Vancouver for more than 10 years who is also a doctor, and Neuhoff said their parents will be moving to Williams Lake from South Africa at the end of March as well because the two daughters are their only children.

“Mom and dad said there’s nothing really keeping them in South Africa so they started the process of the grandparents visa and my sister and her husband sponsored them.”

Wernu and Karli have enjoyed their first ‘winter wonderland’ and with ‘oma’ and ‘opa’ set to arrive in a few weeks, they are on a holiday that’s never ending.

“They are like sponges actually and really adapting. The adjustment with them was not bad.”

As living with snow is a whole new experience, the Neuhoffs are renting for the first year to get a sense of what the seasons are like before they purchase a home.

A self-described, ‘small town girl,’ she grew up in the East Rand and moved to bigger cities for university and medical school, but returned to a small town to do her internship and community service.

“That’s why Williams Lake is a good fit,” she added.

She enjoys music, played field hockey as a kid, and fished with her dad.

“I’m really looking forward to lots of fishing again,” she said. “Both my husband and I are quite active, so we like running, going on walks and hikes and cycling so we’re glad it’s becoming warmer.”

Joanne Meyrick, program manager with the Central Interior Rural Division of Family Practice, said all of the new patients Neuhoff is taking on are coming from the Centralized Patient Attachment list for anyone looking for a family doctor or nurse practitioner.

Since launching the list in October, 500 patients in Williams Lake have been assigned.

Meyrick encouraged any patients without a primary care provider to sign up for the list by filling out a questionnaire online at www.caribooattachment.ca or call the patient services co-ordinator at 250-296-0070.

“We are all working hard in the medical community to bring providers to the region,” she said.

Read more: Virtual health care clinic set to begin seeing Williams Lake area patients Oct. 26

Read more:Primary health care network announced for Central Interior


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DoctorsWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Williams Lake Stampede Royalty contestants each excited for opportunity to be crowned queen

Just Posted

Dr. Mariska Neuhoff joined the Atwood Clinic on March 1 and is dividing her time between the clinic and the operating room at Cariboo Memorial Hospital. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake has a new family doctor from South Africa

Dr. Mariska Neuhoff began working at the Atwood Clinic on March 1

Caribou from the Itcha-Ilgachuz herd continue to be the focus of several recovery projects. (Government of B.C. photo - Woodland Caribou Plan report)
Projects underway, in the works for Caribou recovery

Woodland Caribou in Tweedsmuir-Entiako, Itcha Ilgachuz and Hart Ranges herds focus groups

The city of Williams Lake’s call for higher wages for early childhood educators is being forwarded to the provincial government. ( Angie Mindus photo)
Williams Lake’s call for higher ECE wages being heard at the provincial level

Union of B.C. Municipalities endorsed the proposal, but did change the original wording

Williams Lake Field Naturalists volunteers Ken Day and Don Lawrence pack equipment in waist-deep water on the main trail at Scout Island during the 2020 floods. The photo has received a nomination by the BCYCNA for spot news photo award. (Angie Mindus photo/Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Tribune finalists for Ma Murray community newspaper awards

Team recognized for general excellence, breaking news and photography

Multiple search and rescue groups were on task near Hixon, B.C. in the search for a missing boy. Headquarters for the operation were just outside the Hixon Fire Department. (Cassidy Dankochik photo - Quesnel Observer)
Missing Prince George boy cold and hungry but safe: RCMP

Luke was found by searchers just south of Hixon, a town 40 minutes north of Quesnel

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)
VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A man is in custody after multiple people were stabbed inside and outside of the Lynn Valley Library. (SR Media Canada)
6 people taken to hospital after stabbing at North Vancouver library

The suspect, who appears to have acted alone, is now in police custody

Actor Cole Sprouse showed off his pricey Vancouver apartment to Vogue in its “27 Questions” series, the episode was released this month on YouTube. (Screen grab)
VIDEO: Cole Sprouse living the ‘suite’ life for $15,000 a night in Vancouver

The ‘Riverdale’ star gave Vogue a tour of his pricey Fairmont Pacific Rim apartment

A science class at L.A. Matheson Secondary in the Surrey school district on March 12, 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Masks now required ‘at all times’ in this B.C. school district for grades 4-12

Superintendent says it’s a new order from Fraser Health, specific to the district

Police tape surrounded the apartment building at 170 Carson Cres., where David Boltwood’s body was found in the alleyway behind the building on the morning of Nov. 29, 2019. (Kamloops This Week)
House arrest for B.C. man who left roommate’s body next to dumpster

The body of Shane Brownlee’s roommate, David Boltwood, 65, was found rolled up in a carpet

Signage for ICBC is shown in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
ICBC distributes first batch of 30,000 COVID rebate cheques after cyberattack delays

The corporation says the cheques will be going out ‘in small batches directly to eligible customers’

The earliest known drawing of Woodside Farm in the 1850s. (Contributed - Sooke Region Museum)
Woodside sold: Sooke couple buys Western Canada’s oldest working farm

South Island’s Woodside Farm is the oldest continuously operated farm west of the Great Lakes

TOP LEFT: Photo released by CSC of Roderick Muchikekwanape. Photo released by Bellingham Police of Muchikekwanape at a Chevon gas station in Washington on Oct. 30.
U.S. Marshals nab Canadian murderer in California, months after escape from B.C. prison

Roderick Muchikekwanape walked out of Mission Institution’s minimum security facility on Oct. 29

Most Read