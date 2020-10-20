Williams Lake area patients without a family physician or nurse practitioner will be able to access doctor’s appointments through a new virtual clinic beginning Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake area patients without a family physician or nurse practitioner will be able to access doctor’s appointments through a new virtual clinic beginning Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Virtual health care clinic set to begin seeing Williams Lake area patients Oct. 26

Appointments will be by video conferencing or by phone if needed

A virtual clinic for the Williams Lake area will host its first appointments on Monday, Oct. 26 for patients without a primary health care provider.

Patients attending appointments through the Bridge Care Virtual Clinic will use a video conferencing system or phone as a back-up, said Jill Zirnhelt, executive director of the Central Interior Rural Division of Family Practice.

“It’s completely virtual — there is no bricks and mortar or a physical place to go,” Zirnhelt said, noting the virtual clinic will be staffed by doctors from Williams Lake and 100 Mile House who even though they are completely full recognize that there are not a lot of options for people who are not attached to a physician.

Visits will be part of the BC Medical Services Plan and are covered when patients provide a Care Card number.

People who have appointments through the virtual clinic will not be attached to the doctor they see because it will be a place for people to seek care until they are attached to a primary care provider.

The Bridge Care Virtual Clinic is not designed to be a long-term solution, hence the name ‘bridge care.’

“Everybody is still working very hard at securing the primary care providers that the region needs, but this is just a solution to help bridge that gap until we are in a different situation than we are,” Zirnhelt said.

Once the website is activated there will be online booking at bridgecareclinic.ca by clicking on “Booking an Appointment Now,” and filling out the intake and consent forms.

From there patients will be e-mailed a link to click on that will provide them with the designated time for a doctor appointment.

Read more:Primary health care network announced for Central Interior

Waiting list being developed for people without a primary health care provider

A centralized wait-list is being created to connect patients with a physician or nurse practitioner when they become available to take new patients in the Williams Lake area.

“It is a first-come-first-served basis with some provisions for prioritizing patients who are assessed as having urgent or complex care needs,” Zirnhelt said.

People can register themselves or family members by going to www.caribooattachment.ca and filling out a web form.

If someone does not have internet or is having difficulties, please call toll free 1-844-333-0440, Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for help filling in the forms.

Zirnhelt said if a patient declines the provider they are given they will be able to go back on the list one more time.

“We know patients are very concerned about the availability of physicians in our region. This wait list will provide a reliable way for people to register that they are looking for a primary care provider and allow us to connect them with one as soon as possible,” said Dr. Doug Neufeld, a family physician in Williams Lake and chair of the Central Interior Rural Division of Family Practice.

Read more: Staffing shortage impacting Cariboo Memorial Hospital lab in Williams Lake


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

HealthWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lake weed harvester ready for use in Williams Lake
Next story
U.S. Justice Dept. files landmark antitrust case against Google

Just Posted

A 34-year-old man was treated for a gunshot wound in Williams Lake Monday, Oct 19, 2020. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake man treated for gunshot wound after accidental shooting: RCMP

Police are reminding residents to ensure firearms are not loaded when handling them

The best photo of the Fraser River Footbridge taken on Oct. 23 or 24 will be rewarded with a donation to the Polio Plus Fund. (File Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Quesnel’s footbridge set for scarlet spotlight

The Fraser River Footbridge will be bathed in red light to mark World Polio Day Oct. 23 and 24

A health-care worker prepares to swab a man at a walk-in COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal North, Sunday, May 10, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
Interior Health records 21 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Thirty-six cases remain active; two people are in the hospital, one of whom is in intensive care

Williams Lake area patients without a family physician or nurse practitioner will be able to access doctor’s appointments through a new virtual clinic beginning Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Virtual health care clinic set to begin seeing Williams Lake area patients Oct. 26

Appointments will be by video conferencing or by phone if needed

Long-time Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society board member Thomas Schoen said the board is in need of some members. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society in need of board members

Long-time CCACS board member Thomas Schoen said board members will mentor anyone that’s interested

Working smoothly together on May 11, 2020, health minister Adrian Dix, B.C. Liberal health critic Norm Letnick, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and sign language interpreter Nigel Howard. (B.C. government video)
COVID-19 co-operation a casualty of B.C.’s pandemic election

NDP’s Horgan weaponizes senior care, B.C. Liberal Wilkinson calls for ‘wartime economy’

A injection kit is seen inside the newly opened Fraser Health supervised consumption site is pictured in Surrey, B.C., Tuesday, June 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records 127 fatal overdoses in September, roughly 4 each day

Vancouver, Surrey and Victoria continued to see the highest numbers of overdoses

Investigators work at the Sagmoen farm in Silver Creek. - Image credit: Observer file photo.
Sex workers allegedly called to farm of Okanagan man convicted of assault, RCMP investigating

Curtis Sagmoen, convicted in relation to assault of sex trade workers, is prohibited from soliciting escorts

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Black Press Media files)
Early voters more likely to favour NDP, but overall B.C. election is tightening: poll

According to Elections BC, 383,477 people cast a ballot during advanced voting days

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Pixabay)
Wave of racist emails ‘unleashed’ on B.C. researchers investigating racism in health care

The team has received close to 600 calls and emails since the investigation started in July

With local MLA Adam Olsen looking on, BC Greens leader Sonia Furstenau said a Green government would convert BC Ferries into a Crown corporation Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Green leader Sonia Furstenau promises to convert BC Ferries back into Crown corporation

Promise comes Monday afternoon with five days left in campaign

A passer-by walks past a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Canada ‘yet to see’ deaths due to recent COVID surge as cases hit 200,000

Much of the increase in case numbers can be attributed to Ontario and Quebec

Most Read