City council has approved the location near Kiwanis Park for permanent Williams Lake Farmers’ Market signage. File image

Williams Lake Farmers’ Market permanent signage to be installed

Council approved the location for the sign recommended by staff, adjacent to Kiwanis Park at the Proctor Street end

The farmers market in Williams Lake has created a permanent sign for installation at Kiwanis Park.

“We hope the community and visitors to town will easily find our market at this new location, as we enter our second season there,” said market board member Stephanie Bird.

City council received a sign permit application from the market at the Tuesday, March 26 regular meeting and approved the proposed location for the sign.

In a report to council, planner Hasib Nadvi noted based on discussion with the City Public Works and Development Services staff, staff recommended the sign location be at the corner of the Kiwanis Park playground area fence line abutting the City parking lot. The recommended location is on the City park property which is approximately 4.5m from the sidewalk. It will not impede the traffic line of sight or create obstruction for the City boulevard maintenance works. Farmers’ Market is agreeable to the recommended location.

Measuring five feet by 2.5 feet, it is proposed the sign would be eight feet from the ground.

Coun. Craig Smith removed himself from the discussion as it was his business that has been working on it.

The market relocated from Boitanio Park in 2018 to the parking lot adjacent to Kiwanis Park. It will operate this year every Friday from May 10 to October 11.

In the fall, council also accepted a request from the market to possibly offer a Tuesday market from 3 to 7 p.m.

Read more: Farmers market proposes extra night market, permanent signage, storage unit

Board member Brianna van de Wijngaard encourages newcomers interested in becoming a member or musicians who want to perform at the market to e-mail the market manager at wlfm.manager@gmail.com.

Vendors interested in selling at the market need to apply to the Cariboo Direct Farmers Market for a membership, and with a membership can rent a table for $10.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Overlander Pub open mic nights back on Fridays

Just Posted

Two draft agreements on B.C. Caribou protection ‘historic,’ says minister

Public meetings to start in April

Williams Lake Farmers’ Market permanent signage to be installed

Council approved the location for the sign recommended by staff, adjacent to Kiwanis Park at the Proctor Street end

Independent power plant operator near Likely loses electricity purchase agreement

Ron Williams has operated a microhydro plant on Moorhead Creek since the 1990s

Overlander Pub open mic nights back on Fridays

The Overlander Pub has partnered with Evan Catalano to bring lakecity’s only open mic night

Cariboo Heritage Park Society gets three-year lease above Stampede Grounds

The seven-acre portion of City-owned Stampede Park, excludes William Pinchbeck’s grave site

Quesnel Lake Fishing BC video catching thousands of views

Since its release on March 25 44,000 people have watched it

Woman devastated after small dog killed in fenced backyard of B.C. home

Larger dog attacks 13-year-old Maltese/Bichon Frise cross

Two cougars shot after mauling child on Vancouver Island

The child was taken to hospital in serious condition

Pedestrian throws rock and shatters truck driver’s window on Highway 1

Abbotsford driver suffers broken collarbone in incident on Friday morning

B.C. teacher not issued certificate lodges human rights complaint after sexual assault charge stayed

To date the TRB has not decided if it will issue him a teaching certificate

B.C. needs to update laws to protect pets from dying in snare traps: Animal activists

The Fur-Bearers advocate for new rules on setting traps near public areas

UPDATED: Boy, 11, dies in ATV rollover on small B.C. island

Police say child was found pinned beneath off-road vehicle

VIDEO: Two people dead after dramatic standoff ends with gunfire in Surrey

Neighbour says ‘at least 15 or 20’ shots ring out during morning standoff in Surrey

Two more measles cases confirmed at Vancouver Island hospital

Island Health warns of possible exposure at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria

Most Read