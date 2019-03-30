Williams Lake Farmers’ Market permanent signage to be installed

Council approved the location for the sign recommended by staff, adjacent to Kiwanis Park at the Proctor Street end

City council has approved the location near Kiwanis Park for permanent Williams Lake Farmers’ Market signage. File image

The farmers market in Williams Lake has created a permanent sign for installation at Kiwanis Park.

“We hope the community and visitors to town will easily find our market at this new location, as we enter our second season there,” said market board member Stephanie Bird.

City council received a sign permit application from the market at the Tuesday, March 26 regular meeting and approved the proposed location for the sign.

In a report to council, planner Hasib Nadvi noted based on discussion with the City Public Works and Development Services staff, staff recommended the sign location be at the corner of the Kiwanis Park playground area fence line abutting the City parking lot. The recommended location is on the City park property which is approximately 4.5m from the sidewalk. It will not impede the traffic line of sight or create obstruction for the City boulevard maintenance works. Farmers’ Market is agreeable to the recommended location.

Measuring five feet by 2.5 feet, it is proposed the sign would be eight feet from the ground.

Coun. Craig Smith removed himself from the discussion as it was his business that has been working on it.

The market relocated from Boitanio Park in 2018 to the parking lot adjacent to Kiwanis Park. It will operate this year every Friday from May 10 to October 11.

In the fall, council also accepted a request from the market to possibly offer a Tuesday market from 3 to 7 p.m.

Board member Brianna van de Wijngaard encourages newcomers interested in becoming a member or musicians who want to perform at the market to e-mail the market manager at wlfm.manager@gmail.com.

Vendors interested in selling at the market need to apply to the Cariboo Direct Farmers Market for a membership, and with a membership can rent a table for $10.



