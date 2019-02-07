Williams Lake Farmers’ Market manager Jane Bowser performing her duties in May 2018. Some of the vendors are considering running a Tuesday night market in 2019 in addition to the regular Friday market. Tara Sprickerhoff file photo

Farmers market proposes extra night market, permanent sign, storage unit

With a year of experience at the new site, the market board is proposing a few additions

The Farmers Market in Williams Lake is considering adding on another day a week during the 2019 season.

Farmers market board member Shawn McGrath and two other members appeared as a delegation at Tuesday’s committee of the whole meeting and told council some of the vendors are thinking of running a Tuesday evening market from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. as well as the regular Friday market, which runs from May 10 to Oct. 11, 2019.

“We’ve got some feedback from vendors and customers and it’s been positive,” McGrath said and asked city council if they would be agreeable to the idea .

Council agreed the additional day would be a good thing, with some members suggesting it would even be great to have some live entertainment if that was possible.

Coun. Marnie Brenner said she could see the additional market being an opportunity for residents to purchase more local fresh produce.

“An evening market would give people an option to go after work hours that cannot get there during the day,” Brenner said.

McGrath said the board applied for a grant to create a permanent sign at the site to advertise the permanent home of the market and said the board is willing to work with City staff on signage.

Leah Hartley, director of development services, suggested the board apply for a permit from the City to erect a sign.

“Where they might run into some issues is the liability insurance,” Hartley said, noting portable signs are exempt from the signage bylaw and don’t require a permit.

“I think the best route is to go through the permit process,” she said.

The land where the sign would go is City-owned park space so the City would have to sign off on the character of the sign, and placement of it, Hartley added.

In 2018, the market was moved from Boitanio Park to the parking lot between the Cariboo Memorial Complex and Kiwanis Park on Proctor Street at the request of the market’s board.

Farmers Market president Stephanie Bird, who could not attend the meeting, told the Tribune the new location is sunny and hot so they purchased some umbrellas, new tables and chairs for people to sit and eat.

“We never had infrastructure before and the market manager has to take all those things home each week,” Bird said.

As a result the board approached city council last year to ask about installing a storage shed on site.

McGrath told council the board is now considering using a cargo trailer instead and wondered if council would approve.

“It would be about eight by ten feet, painted nicely, hopefully with a mural or something,” he said.

Coun. Craig Smith voiced concerns about a cargo trailer being more susceptible to vandalism than a shed and asked what measures would be taken to protect it.

Gary Muraca, the city’s director of municipal services, responded he preferred the idea of the trailer to a shed.

“I think we could put a lock block in front of the trailer at the beginning of the year so it cannot be moved,” he said.

Staff will now create a report on all three requests for council’s final consideration at a future meeting.

Previous story
San Francisco police release sketch of ‘Doodler’ killer
Next story
VIDEO: Homeless man grateful for warmth of Cariboo

Just Posted

Update: Hwy 97 south of 100 Mile is clear after an earlier collision

UPDATE (10 a.m.): Highway 97 has reopened south of 100 Mile House… Continue reading

Farmers market proposes extra night market, permanent sign, storage unit

With a year of experience at the new site, the market board is proposing a few additions

Major crime unit brought in for investigation into missing Merritt cowboy

Ben Tyner, 32, has not been seen since Jan. 26

PHOTO GALLERY: Cheesecake Tea and Fashion Show a sell out

Seventy-two seniors didn’t let the close to -30C temperature slow them down Sunday

Critical darling The Wife comes to Williams Lake

Showing this Friday at the Gibraltar Room, tickets available at the door

B.C. opioid overdoses still killing four people a day, health officials say

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry pleads for clean alternative to fentanyl-contaminated street drugs

Scheduled address by convicted killer to Calgary teachers convention cancelled

Evans, a former drug counsellor, was given a life sentence but was paroled and moved back to Calgary

CP Rail reopens mainline through Field, B.C. after fatal derailment

Three men were killed after the train began moving on its own

Not sending firefighters to medical emergencies could cost lives: B.C. fire chief

New system for dispatching 911 calls means first responders aren’t always deployed

San Francisco police release sketch of ‘Doodler’ killer

The killer terrorized the gay community over 40 years ago

Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques’ helped repair leaky space toilet: NASA

Astronauts had accidentally detached a connection point to the water system

Gucci pulls ‘blackface sweater’ from stores after complaints

Gucci said it was committed to diversity

Vancouver program provides ‘window of opportunity’ to addiction treatment

Patients get a three-day supply of Suboxone and easy-to-understand instructions from a nurse

Cold weather can cut electric car range over 40 per cent: study

The automobile club tested the cars at -6.7 C and 35 C

Most Read