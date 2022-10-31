Williams Lake Community Forest now accepting grant applications

Local groups can now apply for some of the $65,000 of funding available

The Williams Lake Community Forest is a local recreational resource and an economic one as well. Hiking, biking and rock climbing take place within the community forest, as well as rangeland for cattle and logging, with some of the proceeds going back into the community. (Ruth Lloyd Photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Community organizations are invited to apply for grant funding of projects through the Williams Lake Community Forest (WLCF).

WLCF’s six-week window for 2022 granting applications is currently open and accepting applications for 2023 projects until 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Those applying for grants must be living or working in the WLCF “local area” which is defined as the city of Williams Lake and CRD Electoral Areas D, E, and F. This area extends North to Marguerite, south to Dog Creek and follows the east side of the Fraser River.

Along Highway 97 the eligible area extends south to include 141 Mile, and northeast encompassing Bosk Lake, Crooked Lake, Quesnel Lake and Mitchell Lake. A map is provided on the WLCF website.

Applications can come from registered charities, non-profits and/or community organizations such as Parent

Advisory Councils, clubs including 4H clubs, and community associations. Public, Private and Indigenous

schools and educators are also invited to apply if they are within the “local area” described above.

Funds are targeted toward: projects enhancing economic development; recreation and recreational structures including trails, signs and kiosks; culture and the arts projects as they relate to forests and forest values; capital improvements; education and outreach projects for all age groups; and other projects particularly related to forest resource values.

There is a pre-established set of evaluation criteria provided with the application form, along with a budget

template. Five per cent of annual WLCF profits are set aside to be distributed to the community through this

granting program.

The Williams Lake Community Forest has increased its annual allocation for 2023 to $65,000. Previous

funding amounts were $23,500 in 2019 and $45,000 in 2020 – 2022.

Paper application forms are available at the Williams Lake Community Forest Office at 177 Yorston Street, or

can be found online at https://williamslakecommunityforest.com/community-granting/.

Read more: More than $45K Williams Lake Community Forest grants awarded

Read more: Williams Lake Community Forest profits go back to the community



ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter