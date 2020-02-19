The Williams Lake Community Forest has recently awarded its community grants for 13 different proposals. (Tammy Watson photo)

More than $45K Williams Lake Community Forest grants awarded

Student bursary applications are due Thursday, Feb. 20

In its latest round of grant funding the Williams Lake Community Forest (WLCF) is awarding a total of $45,653 to 13 local proposals.

Receiving grants are Big Lake Community Association, $5,000, Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society, $2,000, Gavin Lake Forest Education Society, $4,000, Girl Guides of Canada, $953, GROW Parent Advisory Council, $1,800, Horsefly Community Club, $5,000, Horsefly River Round Table, $1,000, Miocene Volunteer Fire Dept., $5,000, Potato House Project, $5,000, School District 27 Grade 7 classes, $4,000, Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club, $5,000, Williams Lake Climbing Association, $2,900, and Williams Lake Cycling Club, $4,000.

The successful applications were selected from 24 that were submitted.

At graduation the WLCF will be distributing bursaries to local students heading to an accredited post-secondary program.

In order to apply, an essay is required and complete bursary application requirements can be located at the WLCF website.

The deadline to apply is no later than Thursday, Feb. 20.

In November 2019 the WLCF launched its community granting program aimed at providing support for community enhancement projects for areas surrounding the community forest.

Read more: Williams Lake Community Forest profits go back to the community


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
A&W employees in Ladysmith get all-inclusive vacation for 10 years of service

Just Posted

Williams Lake teen robbed of BMX bike at gunpoint 4 years ago has donated bike stolen

Bike was taken out of Mason Toop’s garage

Registration for Bowl for Kids Sake open now

Every year, dozens of lakecity locals, businesses and children come out to Cariboo Bowling Lanes

Plans in the works to open RC Cotton Bridge by end of February

The new bridge is still gated at the RC Cotton side

Debbie Cordingley retiring after 30 years in childcare at 150 Mile House

On Sunday, Feb. 23 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. there will be a get together at 150 Mile House Fire Hall

Locals aim to establish British Columbia Backcountry Hunters and Anglers Cariboo table

An information pint night is being held in 100 Mile House on Feb. 26

Pipeline dispute: Tories put no-confidence motion on House of Commons agenda

Conservatives say they have no confidence in the Trudeau government to end the rail blockades

B.C. government shows no interest in proposed highway between Alberta and B.C.

Province says it will instead focus on expanding the Kicking Horse Canyon to four lanes

First case of COVID-19 in B.C. has fully recovered, health officer says

Three other cases are symptom-free and expected to test negative soon

A&W employees in Ladysmith get all-inclusive vacation for 10 years of service

Kelly Frenchy, Katherine Aleck, and Muriel Jack are headed on all-expenses-paid vacations

Via Rail lays off 1,000 employees temporarily as anti-pipeline blockades drag on

The Crown corporation has suspended passenger trains on its Montreal-Toronto and Ottawa-Toronto

VIDEO: Knife-wielding man arrested after barricading himself in Lower Mainland Walmart

A man had barricaded himself in the freezer section of the fish area at a Walmart in Richmond

Budget 2020: Weaver ‘delighted,’ minority B.C. NDP stable

Project spending soars along with B.C.’s capital debt

B.C. widow ‘crushed’ over stolen T-shirts meant for memorial blanket

Lori Roberts lost her fiancé one month ago Tuesday now she’s lost almost all she had left of him

Higher costs should kill Trans Mountain pipeline, federal opposition says

Most recent total was $12.6 billion, much higher than a previous $7.4-billion estimate

Most Read