More than $45K Williams Lake Community Forest grants awarded

The Williams Lake Community Forest has recently awarded its community grants for 13 different proposals. (Tammy Watson photo)

In its latest round of grant funding the Williams Lake Community Forest (WLCF) is awarding a total of $45,653 to 13 local proposals.

Receiving grants are Big Lake Community Association, $5,000, Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society, $2,000, Gavin Lake Forest Education Society, $4,000, Girl Guides of Canada, $953, GROW Parent Advisory Council, $1,800, Horsefly Community Club, $5,000, Horsefly River Round Table, $1,000, Miocene Volunteer Fire Dept., $5,000, Potato House Project, $5,000, School District 27 Grade 7 classes, $4,000, Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club, $5,000, Williams Lake Climbing Association, $2,900, and Williams Lake Cycling Club, $4,000.

The successful applications were selected from 24 that were submitted.

At graduation the WLCF will be distributing bursaries to local students heading to an accredited post-secondary program.

In order to apply, an essay is required and complete bursary application requirements can be located at the WLCF website.

The deadline to apply is no later than Thursday, Feb. 20.

In November 2019 the WLCF launched its community granting program aimed at providing support for community enhancement projects for areas surrounding the community forest.

