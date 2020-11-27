Williams Lake artists create Santa painting for Christmas photo ops

Cariboo Art Beat artists Tiffany Jorgensen, left, Brittany Murphy, with her daughter Ruby, 3, and Sarah Sigurdson have created a Santa painting for photo opportunities that will be placed outside their studio on Oliver Street below Caribou Ski. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Three Williams Lake artists have created a painting for the community to use for photos with Santa Claus as COVID-19 restrictions are seeing the cancellation of most of the season’s traditional celebrations.

Tiffany Jorgensen, Brittany Murphy and Sarah Sigurdson of Cariboo Art Beat say the painting will be placed on the sidewalk outside their studio on Oliver Street underneath Caribou Ski Source For Sports.

“A friend of mine came up with the idea, and I told her ‘we’re on it,’ as we all thought it was a great idea,” said Sigurdson.

Jorgensen said they are all really excited and while they will be inside working when the painting is outside, they ask everyone to arrive in their own bubbles and practice social distancing.

“If people want to bring their pets, that’s great too, we don’t want to be exclusive,” Jorgensen said.

The painting will be outside Mondays to Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov. 28 from noon to 8 p.m., Saturday Dec. 5 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 12 from noon to 6 p.m.

There will be a donation box at the site and a suggested amount of $5 per group.

