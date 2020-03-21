Cariboo Art Beat gives sneak peak of Paradise Cinemas’ new mural

The mural by Tiffany Jorgensen and Sarah Sigurdson at Paradise Cinemas has been completed and sealed even in the theatre itself is closed for the foreseeable future. (Photo submitted)
COVID-19 may have cast a shadow across public life but there are still artists like those at Cariboo Art Beat looking to bring some light and wonder to the lakecity.

It’s well known now that, like many public places and businesses, Paradise Cinemas has closed its doors until at least April 2. Readers of the Tribune will remember, however, that Tiffany Jorgensen and Sarah Sigurdson were in the midst of completing a gorgeous new mural for moviegoers to enjoy.

In a video posted to Cariboo Art Beat’s Facebook page the two decided to preview the fruits of their labour as, the way things are going, it might be a while until the public gets a chance to see it in person.

Despite that, they said they hoped that their fun video posted online would bring a little light to everyone’s otherwise dark Facebook feeds.

Read More: Paradise Cinemas embraces local talent

An ode to cinema, the mural is a colourful riot of movie references from all eras of filmmaking from Star Wars to Frozen, Marilyn Monroe to Clint Eastwood and everything in between.

In a joint statement, both Jorgensen and Sigurdson said they were so grateful to have gotten the opportunity to work on this project and had the chance to paint so many unique things in one place. Both of them would like to thank owner David Hothi and his family for their support and enthusiasm throughout the process.

“We are so proud of this project and had heaps of fun working together and making so many great memories doing so. We kept adding more and more characters throughout the process as we discussed the project with our community and friends,” Jorgensen and Sigurdson said. “We haven’t told anyone how many movie references we added, but once the theatre is open and you can study the mural more closely, we would love to hear what your guess is.”

The purpose of this mural is to be interactive and both artists hope that moviegoers use it to make their own memories going forward and post photos of it using the hashtag they added to the piece.


