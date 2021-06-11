Munraj Hothi, 35, is the new managing partner of Paradise Cinemas, seen here making popcorn. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Munraj Hothi, 35, is the new managing partner of Paradise Cinemas, seen here making popcorn. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

VIDEO: Williams Lake’s Paradise Cinemas eyes June 18 re-opening if COVID-19 restrictions allow

Managing partner Munraj Hothi is looking forward to showing movies again

Paradise Cinemas managing partner Munraj Hothi is excited to re-open.

Hoping opening day will be Friday, June 18, he is getting things ready and anticipating that the provincial government will announce that theatres can open up next week.

Hothi’s father David Hothi owns the theatre, which opened its doors on June 25, 1981.

“Our family moved to White Rock and I finished high school there and after that worked for a large restaurant chain, Cactus Club for 16 years,” he told the Tribune. “The pandemic opened by eyes to what was important and I decided I wanted to move back to Williams Lake and be close to my oldest sister and her family.”

While the theatre has been closed, there have been some renovations inside.

“Through the pandemic we realized that comfort is going to be a priority for us so we’ve put in extra leg room between the seats in three of our auditoriums here,” he said.

A silver lining about the pandemic is there is a backlog when it comes to available content, he added.

“This summer the movies will all be new and there will be almost a brand new movie every weekend. There will be plenty of movies for people to watch here in Williams Lake and we will make sure we have it all.”

Hothi, 35, grew up around the theatre. If he wasn’t working, he was watching movies.

“I can remember watching the movie Halloween H20. I think I watched it 20 times at least.”

Hothi is still learning the technological side of things and said his dad will be in Williams Lake next week to help get everything ready to go.

When he’s not working he enjoys going to the gym and as he grew up playing basketball he is hoping to possibly coach.

Throughout the pandemic the theatre has continued to sell popcorn to fundraise for the charity, and has added mini donuts to its concession offerings.

“It’s kind of neat,” he said as he poured more popcorn into the machine for popping. “This was my first job and it will be my last job.”


