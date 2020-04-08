Paradise Cinemas is hosting a movie popcorn sale Saturday, April 11 to raise funds for the Salvation Army in Williams Lake. (Photo submitted)

Williams Lake movie theatre popcorn sale event to see 100 per cent proceeds for Salvation Army

‘People are missing their movie popcorn,’: Paradise Cinemas owner David Hothi

For anyone who has been missing movie popcorn in Williams Lake there’s an opportunity to quench that craving and help the community at the same time.

Paradise Cinemas owner David Hothi is hosting a popcorn sale on Saturday, April 11, with 100 per cent of funds generated going to the Salvation Army.

“We will have people lined up outside, social distanced for sure, and are asking everyone to pay with debit only,” Hothi told the Tribune Wednesday.

The sale will occur from 1 to 4 p.m. and bags of popped popcorn will go for $5 each.

“We are going to try and continue this every weekend one day and donate all the money to benefit a group in our town,” Hothi said.

“Lots of people have said they are missing movie popcorn, and you know, sometimes people come and buy it when we are open just to take home.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic many people are looking for comfort food, Hothi added, noting he sees this as a way to give back to the community.

Movie theatre staff will be volunteering their time for the event, he said.

Prior to pandemic precautions forcing the theatre to close down on March 17, three local artists embarked on a mural project inside the theatre.

Read more: Paradise Cinemas embraces local talent


