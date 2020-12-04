VIDEO: Williams Lake recreation complex boasts new ice sports mural

Since October Tiffany Jorgensen, left, and Sarah Sigurdson of Cariboo Art Beat have worked on panels to create a mural for the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex which is now installed and includes a depiction of the Cariboo-Chilcotin’s own Montreal Canadiens netminder Carey Price who played hockey in Williams Lake while growing up. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

As visitors and users arrive at Williams Lake’s ice recreation complex they will see a large new mural depicting ice sports, and all the families and fans who participate in them.

Commissioned by the City of Williams Lake and created by local artists Tiffany Jorgensen and Sarah Sigurdson of Cariboo Art Beat, the mural is made of many panels and reflects all aspects of the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex’s two arenas.

On Thursday, Dec. 3, Jorgensen and Sigurdson applied a final seal coating on the mural which is comprised of 15 panels that measured 49 inches by 197 inches each.

Whether it’s hockey, speed skating, ice skating or figure skating, the athletes and their supporters inspired them.

“We obviously put Carey Price in there because he is the best goalie in the world and he started playing hockey here,” Jorgensen said.

To create the mural they shot some of their our own photographs and asked the community for some. They then selected images that tied into the feel they were trying to create around themes of not only achievement and glory, but camaraderie, friendship, support and nostalgia.

Sigurdson said the timing of the mural is important because it shows the whole village it takes to raise an athlete or be a part of the rink community.

“It shows the coaches, fans, parents — all the people who cannot be here physically right now because of COVID-19 restriction are here in spirit,” she added.

Guillermo Angel, CMRC events and marketing co-ordinator, said after the success of the mural in the aquatic centre, the intent was to showcase a mural on the rink side that would encompass the same feelings.

“We were looking for something that talks to the community about what the CMRC in terms of ice means to the community at large,” Angel said. “They came up with an amazing design and feel to the mural that we absolutely resonated with right away.”

