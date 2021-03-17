VIDEO: Drive-thru St. Patty’s lunch a hit at Williams Lake Seniors Activity Centre

The event was by donation, with funds raised going to the Williams Lake Seniors Activity Centre

Patricia Froberg (from left), Pat Mitchell and Dorothy Ouellette enjoy lunch at Kiwanis Park prepared by members of the Old Age Pensioners Organization for St. Patrick’s Day Wednesday afternoon. The OAPO celebrated the day with a drive-thru Dinner Out the Door event at the Williams Lake Seniors Activity Centre with a meal including Irish stew, coleslaw, a bun and dessert. The event was by donation, with funds raised going to the Williams Lake Seniors Activity Centre. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Williams Lake Seniors Activity Centre got into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit with a Dinner Out the Door lunch event in the lakecity Wednesday afternoon.

Lunch, prepared by members of the Old Age Pensioners Organization, was delivered drive-thru style due to the COVID-19 pandemic at the Williams Lake Seniors Activity Centre with a meal including Irish stew, coleslaw, a bun and dessert.

The event was by donation, with funds raised going to the Williams Lake Seniors Activity Centre.

Overall, OAPO President Tina Derksen said roughly 100 meals were served.



