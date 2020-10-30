Turkey ‘Dinner Out the Door’ coming up Nov. 7 at seniors centre

Seniors in Williams Lake visit in the Seniors Activity Centre parking lot during a summer coffee house held during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Turkeys will be flying out the Seniors Activity Centre door when the Old Age Pensioners Organization hosts a drive-thru dinner to go on Saturday, Nov. 7.

Billed ‘Dinner Out the Door,’ the hot turkey dinner to go will feature turkey, stuffing, gravy, vegetables, a bun and dessert for just $10. Drive-thru pick up will be available at SAC wheelchair accessible entrance between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

“We can’t have our regular events like our usual, big dinners, so instead of doing that we thought we’d do this dinner out the door and it’s gotten a lot of attention,” OAPO Branch 93 president Tina Derksen said, noting enough food will be cooked for 75 dinners.

Derksen added in-town delivery is also available by calling 250-392-7946 by Nov. 4 and providing your name, address and delivery details.

She said OAPO members are now allowed back inside the SAC, however, are limited to 50 including volunteers in the kitchen, and added lunches are being served four days a week from Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Some of our activities are back happening again like the floor curling, and we’re doing everything we can as far as protocol, procedures and keeping people safe,” Derksen said.

“We’re just trying to make occasions where people can socialize. The worst of this pandemic for seniors has been depression, lack of exercise, a loss of mobility and loss of social contact so we need to help them as best we can.”



