TRU in Williams Lake Women in Trades students well underway

The Women and Trades Training (WITT) program students at Thompson Rivers University (TRU) in Williams Lake have now completed the first two modules.

The 11 enrolled students enjoyed the concept of trying different trades without having to commit to one field.

WITT is a three-month pilot project that introduces women to different trades. The course started on Monday, Aug. 14 and runs until Nov. 10.

The five different trades that are part of the program are; mechanics, mining, electrical, welding and carpentry.

Students have now completed the mechanical sampler and mining components.

Changing a tire, soldering and learning how to do a vehicle inspection were just a few of the skills learned in the mechanical section.

The mining competencies course is 84 hours in length and included policies and procedures, how to work safely, emergency situations and how to communicate in a mining environment.

The last three modules still to come are the electrical, welding and carpentry, which are all two weeks in length and will showcase skills necessary in each of those fields.

Students have also received many other helpful certifications including ground disturbances, WHMIS, first aid with transportation endorsement, forklift operators, fall protection, and confined spaces. Interview skills and resumes will also be included in WITT.

“This is an amazing opportunity and I’m excited to see where it takes them,” said Alison Sutherland-Mann, community coordinator at TRU.

The university is hoping to run another intake of students in the fall of 2024. For more information about the program, contact Sutherland Mann at 250.392-8177 or asutherlandmann@tru.ca

