Grade 7s explore trades at Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake

TRU heavy mechanical foundation student Karli-Rae Roussel, left, collaborates with Grade 7 student Amelia Chalifoux to repair a tire. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Edyn McMartin, Grade 7, gets a welding lesson from TRU welding student Cameron Scott. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Kinzy Williams, Grade 7, works with Grade 12 ACE-IT student Kaydin Sheppard. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Grade 12 ACE-IT student Leland Nervas, left, teaches Jake Moulton, Grade 7, how to build an extension cord. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) X Grade 7 student Sam Zilcosky watches as TRU Electrical student Jordan Rankin demonstrates how to build an extension cord. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Gibraltar Mine millwright Ryan Van Soest shows Grade 7 students some of the different tools he uses at work. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Around 120 Grade 7 students from Columneetza Secondary School participated in a Youth Discover Trades event at Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake campus on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

They got hands-on experience with students and tradespersons in the fields of carpentry, welding, electrical and mechanical/millwright.

Dave Corbett coordinates career programs for School District 27 and said he is always very impressed with the event and engagement from the community.

As he entered the new carpentry shop where a group of students had each made themselves a wooden toolbox they could take home, Corbett said Broadway Rentals had loaned a Frost Fighter to heat the shop for the day.

In the area where two millwrights from Gibraltar Mine had a table set with various tools, Corbett said the millwrights had come in the day before to set everything up.

“The day is all about promoting trades, bringing awareness to the students and hopefully sparking some young minds to consider taking that route,” Corbett said.



