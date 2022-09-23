Tribune’s Ruth Lloyd winner of 2022 Downtown Williams Lake Art Walk grand prize draw

She chose two artists to split the winning gift certificate

Tammy French of Lo’s Florist, from left, and Lesley Lloyd, ceramics artist, stand in Lo’s Florist to present a $250 gift certificate to Ruth Lloyd, grand prize draw winner. (Sherry Yonkman photo)

The 2022 Downtown Williams Lake Art Walk grand prize draw winner was the Tribune’s own Ruth Lloyd.

Those who walked around to local businesses to view the art on display were able to get a stamp for their “passport” at each business, and after 15 stops were able to enter into the draw for prizes, and after 30 participants were elligible for two entries.

Lloyd managed to make it through the entire 30 artists on display in 30 businesses in the downtown core over the weeks of art walk, taking in a few at a time on her lunch breaks.

When called and told she was the winner of the grand prize draw for a $500 gift certificate for art with her favourite artist she asked, “How can I pick just one?”

Instead, she asked to split the $500 between two artists, and settled on Lesley Lloyd, a ceramics artist, and Maureen LeBourdais, textile artist.

She then posed for photos with each artist and someone from the business which hosted the artist during art walk, Tammy French of Lo’s Florist and Hope Tallen of Kit and Kaboodle.

