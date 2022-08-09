Downtown Williams Lake Art Walk 2022 opens Aug. 12 and will feature 30 artists at 30 businesses

Sherry Yonkman, from left, Kathie Vilkas and Kelsey Blokland of Downtown Williams Lake show of this year’s Art Walk guide. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Downtown Williams Lake Art Walk 2022 will kick off with some live art action on Friday, August 12.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the grand opening event will include kids activities, door prizes, handing out guidebooks and a live paint battle.

The “Battle of the Brushes” will involve five or six artists battling it out for painting supremacy from noon to 1 p.m. The artists will be given a subject ahead of time but will also be thrown a curve ball part way through to create an element of improvisation as well.

Patrons will be able to watch as the artists create pieces at the event and can even vote on their favourite painting and one selected by the organizers will also be used in the marketing for the 2023 art walk.

“We’re hoping that their end results are fun and interesting and that people are entertained as they paint,” said Sherry Yonkman, Downtown Williams Lake executive director.

The paintings will also be auctioned off.

Downtown Art Walk is an event showcasing artists’ artworks in local downtown businesses, the event is free for patrons, and guides can be picked up at the Downtown Williams lake office, participating businesses, at the Stationhouse Gallery and at the Tourism Discovery Centre or at the Thursday Performance in the Park on Aug. 11.

The artworks will be on display from Aug. 12 to Sept. 7 and patrons can use the map in the guidebook to plan their walks and learn more about the artists.

On the back page of the guidebook is a passport which every hosting business can stamp and then patrons can use their stamped passports to enter to win $500 towards their favourite artist’s work or a number of $50 gift certificates as well.

Participating businesses include: United Floors; Williams Lake Boys and Girls Club; Interior Properties Real Estate; Kornak & Hamm’s Pharmacy Ltd.; Williams Lake First Nation; RE/MAX Williams Lake Realty; All-Ways Travel; City of Williams Lake ; Western Financial Group; Williams Lake Optometry; The Bean Counter Bistro;Williams Lake & District Credit Union; Sta-Well Health Foods; NEXT GENeral Mercantile + Refillery; The Open Book; The Realm of Toys & The Nerd Room; Woodland Jewellers Ltd.; Walk Rite Shoes; Do-More Promotional; Kit and Kaboodle; D&D Passports Xcetera ; Williams Lake Lavender Lingerie; Sandtronic Business Systems Ltd.; Crosina Realty Ltd.; The Heeler; Laketown Furnishings Ltd.; End of the Roll; Bob’s Footwear & Apparel Inc.; Lo’s Florist; and WorkBC Williams Lake.

