Travelogue series returns with tales from Nunavut and New York

Frances McCoubrey will be sharing her stories on Wednesday, Oct. 16

Barry Sale Special to the Tribune

St. Andrew’s United Church is proud to announce that our popular travelogue series will be returning this fall, beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

The public is invited to join local teacher, Frances McCoubrey, as she shares some of her adventures from the summer of 2018. From the barrens of Auyuittuq National Park in Nunavut to the crowded urban streets of New York City, Frances will provide an eclectic travel experience for you to sample.

Most of us will never visit these places, so you can have the experience through photo and commentary.

Read More: Visit Southeast Asia for final event in spring travelogue series

Everyone is welcome to attend. Admission is by donation, and all proceeds go towards the Church’s many and varied programs. You won’t need to have dessert before you come there will be all sorts of delicious goodies to enjoy, along with tea, coffee or juice.

Desserts and refreshments are served at 6:30 p.m., and the presentation begins at 7 p.m. If you haven’t attended one of these travel nights before why not give it a try? If you have, then you know how interesting and enjoyable they can be.

Come on out and enjoy some good food, good company and good stories.

Lake City Glass owner honours late wife in mural addition

