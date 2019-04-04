Visit Southeast Asia for final event in spring travelogue series

Deb and Pat Radolla describe their visit to the interesting and mysterious countries of Laos, Vietnam and Cambodia

By Barry Sale

The days are getting longer and winter has finally given up its grip, so the popular Travel and Dessert Night series is winding up as well.

In the final presentation for this spring, well known local couple Deb and Pat Radolla describe their visit to the interesting and mysterious countries of Laos, Vietnam and Cambodia. They begin their journey on a slow boat down the Mekong River, then travel by boat, bicycle, train and plane to several larger cities as well as smaller towns and villages.

Come out and discover what life is really like for the people in the areas of Southeast Asia.

Read more: Explore China in latest in travelogue series

Everyone is warmly invited to share this evening with the Radollas. Admission is by donation- whatever you can afford, and all proceeds are put toward the Church’s various programs.

Dessert and refreshments are served at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. This is the last presentation for this spring, but watch out for them to start up again in the fall.

Join us on Wednesday, April 10, in the church hall (downstairs). The people at St. Andrew’s thank our community for its continuing support of this popular and enjoyable fundraiser.

