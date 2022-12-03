Ranchland Honda manager/partner Moe Khan. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Ranchland Honda manager/partner Moe Khan. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Third annual Christmas car giveway hosted by Ranchland Honda in Williams Lake

The deadline for entries is noon, Dec. 9, 2022

For the third year in a row Ranchland Honda is giving someone in Williams Lake a vehicle in time for Christmas.

This year someone will take home a 2012 Honda Civic E-XL.

“We are carrying on the tradition our former manager/partner Cory Herle started two years ago,” said Moe Khan, who began working at the dealership on Sept. 19, 2022 as the manager/partner.

For the contest, applicants are asked to describe in 400 words or less how this gift of transportation could make a positive impact for themselves or someone they know.

The entries can be dropped off at Ranchland Honda or emailed to moe.ranchlandhonda@gmail.com by the deadline noon, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.

On Monday, Dec. 12 the draw will take place and the winner must be able to claim the vehicle on Friday, Dec. 16.

Moe Khan said Friday, Nov. 25, he had received six entries already and reading through them has been “unbelievable.”

Once the deadline closes Khan said he will make a short-list and then sit down with some of the other department managers to decide who vehicle should go to.

The Honda has a very good service record, Khan said.

In 2020 the winner was Lisa Anderson who was given a 2010 Ford Fusion SEL and in 2021 the recipient was Dyane Laukkanen who received a 2009 Honda Fit.

READ MORE: ‘It’s a true blessing’: Ranchland Honda Christmas car giveaway recipient

READ MORE: Ranchland Honda delivers holiday joy to Williams Lake mom with Christmas car giveaway


monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
CDC Yuletide Dinner returns in-person at Sacred Heart Hall Dec. 7

Just Posted

Ranchland Honda manager/partner Moe Khan. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Third annual Christmas car giveway hosted by Ranchland Honda in Williams Lake

The Williams Lake Stampeders are back in action this weekend at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Stampeders to host Teddy Bear Toss, food drive at weekend games

The Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre will be teaming up with the Society of St Vincent de Paul for the Yuletide Dinner on Wednesday, Dec. 7. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)
CDC Yuletide Dinner returns in-person at Sacred Heart Hall Dec. 7

Sisters Salakshana, Jeeti and Kira Pooni with their mother, Narinder (left), in a family photo of them in Williams Lake, the B.C. town where they once lived. (submitted photo: NFB)
Because We Are Girls will screen Dec. 6 at Hearth Restaurant