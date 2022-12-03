Third annual Christmas car giveway hosted by Ranchland Honda in Williams Lake

The deadline for entries is noon, Dec. 9, 2022

For the third year in a row Ranchland Honda is giving someone in Williams Lake a vehicle in time for Christmas.

This year someone will take home a 2012 Honda Civic E-XL.

“We are carrying on the tradition our former manager/partner Cory Herle started two years ago,” said Moe Khan, who began working at the dealership on Sept. 19, 2022 as the manager/partner.

For the contest, applicants are asked to describe in 400 words or less how this gift of transportation could make a positive impact for themselves or someone they know.

The entries can be dropped off at Ranchland Honda or emailed to moe.ranchlandhonda@gmail.com by the deadline noon, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.

On Monday, Dec. 12 the draw will take place and the winner must be able to claim the vehicle on Friday, Dec. 16.

Moe Khan said Friday, Nov. 25, he had received six entries already and reading through them has been “unbelievable.”

Once the deadline closes Khan said he will make a short-list and then sit down with some of the other department managers to decide who vehicle should go to.

The Honda has a very good service record, Khan said.

In 2020 the winner was Lisa Anderson who was given a 2010 Ford Fusion SEL and in 2021 the recipient was Dyane Laukkanen who received a 2009 Honda Fit.

