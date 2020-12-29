Williams Lake resident Lisa Anderson was able to drive this vehicle home Dec. 28 after winning Ranchland Honda’s first annual Christmas Car Giveaway. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

Williams Lake resident Lisa Anderson was able to drive this vehicle home Dec. 28 after winning Ranchland Honda’s first annual Christmas Car Giveaway. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

Ranchland Honda delivers holiday joy to Williams Lake mom with Christmas car giveaway

“This is a wonderful much-needed Christmas gift”

This year’s holidays were one to remember for Williams Lake resident Lisa Anderson who won the first annual Christmas Car Giveaway at Ranchland Honda.

“I”m super excited,” Anderson said before Cory Herle handed her the keys on Dec. 28 to the all-wheel drive, loaded 2010 Ford Fusion SEL valued between $8,000 to $10,000.

“This is just fantastic.”

The assistant manager at Kidcare Daycare with the Women’s Contact Society was left without a mode of transportation for her and her four children when their 22-year old truck broke down earlier this month.

Up until Monday, Anderson was borrowing a vehicle —ironically a Honda—from her in-laws Mona Vanderheide and Lorne Anderson, who were both thrilled she left the Williams Lake dealership with a new set of wheels amid a challenging year.

Read More: Ranchland Honda hosts Christmas car giveaway

Friends of Anderson and herself had entered the draw by describing in 400 words or less how the gift of transportation could make a positive impact on Anderson.

Approximately 500 submissions had been received.

The idea for the giveaway was by Cory Herle who has been serving as Ranchland Honda’s operating partner for the past three months after working with a BMW dealership in Calgary.

“I’ve lived in smaller towns like Revelstoke and Salmon Arm before, and versus living in Calgary, it’s a community connection that I create more and I think the community does that too,” he said.

“So we’re just trying to create that rhythm and continue this in Williams Lake.”

A resident of Williams Lake for 21 years, Anderson thanked the business for hosting the giveaway as well as her friends who had nominated her.

“It was a surprise today, and I was just so grateful,” she said.

“We live in such a great city.”

Read More: Driver’s licence renewals, 90-day payment deferral now available online, ICBC says

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Lisa Anderson (left) was surrounded by her four-children and in-laws at Ranchland Honda as she picked up her free vehicle valued between $8,000 to $10,000 on Monday. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

Lisa Anderson (left) was surrounded by her four-children and in-laws at Ranchland Honda as she picked up her free vehicle valued between $8,000 to $10,000 on Monday. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

Previous story
Horsefly Women’s Institute continues to support local community

Just Posted

Cory Herle (right) of Ranchland Honda hands the keys to a loaded 2010 Ford Fusion SEL to Lisa Anderson. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Ranchland Honda delivers holiday joy to Williams Lake mom with Christmas car giveaway

“This is a wonderful much-needed Christmas gift”

Williams Lake RCMP identified two suspects in connection with an attempted robbery just before Christmas. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Charges laid in connection with attempt robbery at Scotiabank ATM in Williams Lake

The suspects are scheduled to appear in court Jan. 13, 2021

Quesnel Search and Rescue members were called out late on the night of Dec. 25 to help rescue an injured snowmobiler in the Groundhog Lake area, which is near Barkerville. (Quesnel Search and Rescue)
Volunteers from Quesnel, Wells help rescue injured snowmobiler

A Cormorant from 442 Squadron at CFB Comox transported the snowmobiler to hospital early Dec. 26

The Horsefly Women’s Institute. (Ivan Hardwick photo)
Horsefly Women’s Institute continues to support local community

Meetings are held the first Tuesday of each month at the Horsefly Community Hall at 10 a.m.

The artwork for the 2021 mail run was drawn by Sonja Maas, a German student who spent last winter in the Cariboo on a ranch where sled dogs are trained. (Gold Rush Trail Sled Dog Mail Run)
Neither rain, sleet or COVID-19 will stop dogs from delivering the mail

Quesnel’s 29th annual Gold Rush Trail Sled Dog Mail Run will go forward, albeit with changes expected

People line up at the London Airport to get out of the country as a new variant of COVID-19 is found in the U.K. Most countries have banned flights from the U.K. including Canada where there are no flights allowed until at least Jan. 6. (AP Photo)
B.C. has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 variant from the U.K.

The Island resident flew from the U.K. to Vancouver on Dec. 15

Heidi Roy of the Cariboo Jade Shop in Cache Creek with the boulder that was stolen from outside their shop on Dec. 19. The rock has been recovered intact, but with a few battle scars. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Jade boulder recovered intact after daring theft in Cache Creek

Suspects have been identified and police say investigation is ongoing

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Sammie Gillan-Kennedy found out she is expecting baby number three this year. (Courtesy of Sammie Gillan-Kennedy)
GALLERY: British Columbians celebrate triumphs during a trying year

Residents share some positive news from a year dominated by COVID-19

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2014 image made from video released by Loujain al-Hathloul, al-Hathloul drives towards the United Arab Emirates - Saudi Arabia border before her arrest on Dec. 1 in Saudi Arabia. Al-Hathloul, one of Saudi Arabia’s most prominent women’s rights activists, who pushed for the right to drive, was sentenced on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, to nearly six years in prison under a vague and broadly-worded law aimed at combating terrorism, according to state-linked media. Her case and imprisonment for the past two and a half years have drawn criticism from rights groups, members of the U.S. Congress and European Union lawmakers. (Loujain al-Hathloul via AP, File)
UBC grad sentenced to nearly 6 years after advocating for women’s rights in Saudi Arabia

Loujain al-Hathloul spoke out against a ban on women driving and against male guardianship laws

Rhonda Comeau of Salmo is recovering at home after heart attacks that followed her confrontation with a customer at Empire Coffee in Nelson on Nov. 20. Photo: Submitted
Nelson hotel mask confrontation: perpetrator arrested, victim recovering

Jeremy Undershute is expected to be charged with assault

FILE – Registered nurse Liana Perruzza attends to a patient in a COVID positive room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
More than 15,000 people have died in Canada due to COVID-19

Quebec figures pushed Canada to this grim milestone

Michelle Chester, director of employee health services at Northwell Health, holds a bottle containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Northwell Health’s Long Island Jewish Valley Stream hospital in Valley Stream, N.Y., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool via AP)
Remote B.C. First Nations to begin getting Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine this week

Tahltan Nation amongst first recipients

A screenshot of Rich Coleman’s deleted tweet. (Twitter/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Former cabinet minister Coleman deletes inaccurate tweet downplaying COVID-19 death rate

The tweet drew harsh criticism on social media

Most Read