Ranchland Honda delivers holiday joy to Williams Lake mom with Christmas car giveaway

Williams Lake resident Lisa Anderson was able to drive this vehicle home Dec. 28 after winning Ranchland Honda’s first annual Christmas Car Giveaway. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

This year’s holidays were one to remember for Williams Lake resident Lisa Anderson who won the first annual Christmas Car Giveaway at Ranchland Honda.

“I”m super excited,” Anderson said before Cory Herle handed her the keys on Dec. 28 to the all-wheel drive, loaded 2010 Ford Fusion SEL valued between $8,000 to $10,000.

“This is just fantastic.”

The assistant manager at Kidcare Daycare with the Women’s Contact Society was left without a mode of transportation for her and her four children when their 22-year old truck broke down earlier this month.

Up until Monday, Anderson was borrowing a vehicle —ironically a Honda—from her in-laws Mona Vanderheide and Lorne Anderson, who were both thrilled she left the Williams Lake dealership with a new set of wheels amid a challenging year.

Read More: Ranchland Honda hosts Christmas car giveaway

Friends of Anderson and herself had entered the draw by describing in 400 words or less how the gift of transportation could make a positive impact on Anderson.

Approximately 500 submissions had been received.

The idea for the giveaway was by Cory Herle who has been serving as Ranchland Honda’s operating partner for the past three months after working with a BMW dealership in Calgary.

“I’ve lived in smaller towns like Revelstoke and Salmon Arm before, and versus living in Calgary, it’s a community connection that I create more and I think the community does that too,” he said.

“So we’re just trying to create that rhythm and continue this in Williams Lake.”

A resident of Williams Lake for 21 years, Anderson thanked the business for hosting the giveaway as well as her friends who had nominated her.

“It was a surprise today, and I was just so grateful,” she said.

“We live in such a great city.”

Read More: Driver’s licence renewals, 90-day payment deferral now available online, ICBC says

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessWilliams Lake



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.