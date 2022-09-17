Station House Gallery in Williams Lake features two new shows for Sept/Oct

An art show opening patron views some of the paintings by Garry Toop. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Station House Gallery board president Lori Macala introduces the new art shows at the opening night on Sept. 8, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Artist Kevin Easthope spoke at the opening night of his and his dad Chris Easthope’s show in the Station House Gallery on Sept. 8. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Patrons enjoy a visit at the opening night of the Station House Gallery’s latest shows: From the Eye of a Western Canadian and Wild Fish and the Artificial Fly. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) A painting on driftwood by artist Kevin Easthope of a Brook Trout is part of the upstairs show on at the gallery for September and October. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Artist Chris Easthope chats with someone was at the opening of his and his son’s upstairs gallery show at the Station House Gallery. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Artist Chris Easthope was at the opening at the Station House Gallery in person, and his works are in the upstairs gallery with some of his son Kevin Easthope’s and focussed on fly fishing. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) An illustration of an artificial fly by Chris Easthope next to a drawing by Kevin Easthope of his father Chris working on tying a fly. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Two new art shows opened at the Station House Gallery on Sept. 8 featuring artists from Williams Lake and Kelowna.

In the upstairs gallery are father and son artists Chris and Kevin Easthope of Williams Lake with Wild Fish and the Artificial Fly.

The show includes only a few pieces by Kevin, the younger but more established visual artist of the two, who illustrated two children’s books written by his friend Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars.

Chris has more recently taken up watercolour painting, starting out in the medium in 2017.

Kevin introduced the show for his father, speaking about Chris’ tendency to learn as much as he can and diligently research every subject.

“Like Chris does, he dives into the passions he has with a keen interest in really, really learning in meticulous detail exactly how the best people in the profession would do something,” said Kevin.

Chris’ fastidiousness and attention to detail are readily apparent in his work creating fine-lined illustrations of fly fishing patterns. He painted some traditional patterns, and spoke passionately and in great detail of both fly-tying and fly-fishing when he was chatting in the upstairs gallery during the opening.

Kevin joked in his introduction about how for years his father had been pressing him to take up watercolours but even though Kevin paints in acrylics and oils, he did not want to learn watercolours. Eventually, his father gave up trying to get him to take up the new medium and began researching and then doing it himself.

“I’d like to think that my negligence in doing something for my father that he would have really appreciated has created this great moment for him,” joked Kevin.

Self-taught Kelowna artist Garry Toop, has a show titled: From the Eye of a Western Canadian in the main gallery.

The paintings feature bears and landscapes typical of British Columbia, from mountain tops to streams and rivers and a float plane and a canoe.

Entrance to the gallery is free and is open Monday to Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

