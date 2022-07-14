VIDEO: Hockey and art collide as fans and art lovers come out to meet a king in Williams Lake

Rebecca Fredrickson, on left, gets her classic Vancouver Canucks hockey jersey signed by Richard Brodeur. (Joel Katelnikoff photo) Lori Macala, on left, stands and has her photo taken with retired goalie, now professional artist Richard Brodeur at the Station House Art Gallery art show opening on July 7. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) One of the folk art painting series by Richard Brodeur. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Marilyn Dickson with the painting she bought at the opening. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Some of Brodeur’s landscape paintings. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Brodeur’s landscapes make beautiful use of light and colour. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Brodeur, centre, poses with the North Star Hockey Academy players after they finished their exhibition ball hockey game in the parking lot. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Some of the local hockey memorabilia on display upstairs in the Station House Gallery. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

“I’ve met a national chief, I’ve met a pope and now I can say I’ve met a king,” said David Archie, Williams Lake First Nation Cultural Coordinator.

Archie was on hand to help open The King and I, on Thursday, July 7 at the Station House Gallery.

It was the opening reception for the art show showcasing the work of Richard Brodeur, a man well-known for his work in front of the net on the ice — and now for his work on canvas.

“The king is the hockey player, the ‘I’ is the artist that paints,” explained Brodeur in his Quebecois accent.

Brodeur told the packed gallery how he always painted, using it as a way to wind down after a game, but he didn’t tell his fellow hockey players.

“You’re a goalie, you’re already crazy, then you’re going to tell them you’re an artist on top of that?”

So he kept painting mostly to himself and after hockey he moved on to the “corporate world” but then when he retired all he wanted to do was paint. He found other people liked his paintings too.

Brodeur considers himself a very lucky man because he has had the opportunity to pursue both of his passions -hockey and painting.

“It’s something that I cherish.”

His very popular series of folk art paintings depicting hockey games in outdoor Canadian settings has been popular enough his pieces have ended up around the world.

He said he has sent works to locations across Europe, to Japan and even to Australia.

Fans lined up to have their photos taken with “The King” and he was kept busy throughout the opening autographing cards, towels and hockey jerseys.

Fan Rebecca Fredrickson had Brodeur autograph her retro Canucks jersey.

“It’s such an honour, I was such a fan as a kid,” remarked Fredrickson.

After his artist talk, Brodeur dropped the puck on an exhibition ball hockey game in the parking lot.

Players were all from the North Stars Hockey Academy, which is the new manifestation of the Titans hockey team.

The Upper Gallery of the Station House for the summer, in conjunction with Brodeur’s art will be: He Shoots, He scores, a display of local hockey memorabilia.

The Station House Gallery is located at #1 Mackenzie Avenue in Williams Lake and the gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.



ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

