St. Andrew’s United Church members Linda Hicks, left, Rev. Nancy Colton, Ed Kozuki, Maureen Margetts and Darlene Neels toured viewed the finished exterior renovation with Brad Thiessen, co-owner Sprucelee Construction Ltd. (right) on Thursday, May 14. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

St. Andrew’s United Church gets a facelift

Built in 1982, the original wood siding was replaced with hardie board

Once COVID-19 restrictions allow St. Andrew’s United Church to hold services again, parishioners will enjoy a newly furbished exterior.

In the last few months, the church’s wood siding has been replaced with hardie board and the cement along the bottom has a fresh coat of paint, which complements the new roof.

“We thought it needed an upgrade and went with the hardie board because it lasts forever,” said Linda Hicks who is part of an ad hoc committee with the church responsible for the renovations.

Hicks said they are now wondering about getting some new signage and have shared some ideas with each other but so far no decision has been made.

St. Andrew’s was built in 1982 by volunteer labour and one hired contractor.

“We had one down on Carson that met its demise by some young arsonist,” Hicks said.

Pointing the manicured lawn and garden area, Hicks credited Rosalin and Hal Giles for their efforts at keeping it look nice.

Reverend Nancy Colton arrived in December 2019 in Williams Lake to serve the church.

Through the pandemic she’s been reaching out to her parishioners through phone calls, Zoom and e-mails she said, adding the congregation determined they would go to a ‘soft close’ during the pandemic and the doors have been open for people to come in and spend time in the sanctuary if they wanted.

The church office has remained open and because they are blessed with ‘lots of space,’ anyone coming in has been able to keep a physical distance easily. She recalled how a small group sat and visited in the foyer, all sitting apart from each other on chairs, and it was a nice opportunity.

As for virtual services, she said the decision made by the worship committee was that parishioners would be encouraged to go to ‘other virtual churches’ on Sundays.

Read more: St. Andrew’s United Church receives Williams Lake’s accessibility award

“There is lots of opportunity to visit congregations who have been doing all sorts of online things for a long time. They can deliver a product and a service that’s different than what we would be able to,” Colton said.

The ‘silver lining’ through COVID-19, is that it gives people that chance to meet other folks and explore other congregations, denominations, even other faith groups and see what they do in terms of worship and gathering, she added.

Colton was ordained in 2003, and really likes Williams Lake.

Originally from Vancouver she said B.C. is home and it’s good to be home.

Brad Thiessen, co-owner of Sprucelee Construction Ltd. said he met with the committee last summer and had a contract ready, but it was a matter of finding time for the crews to do the work.

“They wanted low maintenance by going with the hardie board from the painted wood siding. I helped them out with the design of it,” Thiessen said.

Read more: Forget the winter blues with tales from South Africa and beyond


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Car collectors come out in droves for drive through Fort Langley

Just Posted

St. Andrew’s United Church gets a facelift

Built in 1982, the original wood siding was replaced with hardie board

PHOTOS: Snowbirds pause flights as military, public mourn service member killed in crash

Capt. Jennifer Casey died in the Kamloops plane crash

Trail construction put on hold in First Nations communities due to COVID-19

Four projects are scheduled to commence this year at Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation, Tsq’escen’, ?Esdilagh and Xat’sull

Flooding fun enjoyed by Cariboo family

Water levels were higher than Sam Zirnhelt ever experienced growing up in Beaver Valley

Shane Douglas, Vampiro set to headline Canadian Wrestling’s Elite return to Williams Lake

Canadian Wrestling’s Elite is kicking out of COVID-19 with a planned return to Williams Lake in 2020

B.C. sees 2 deaths, 16 new COVID-19 cases over May long weekend on eve of phase two

Many retail stores have opened up, as have provincial parks

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Williams Lake Tribune continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Former Snowbird leader mourns jet crash victim

B.C.’s George Miller predicts this could – but he hopes it doesn’t – spell the demise of his old team

VIDEO: B.C. Taekwondo school hosts virtual sparring match

Members mimed hitting and being hit for tongue-in-cheek Facebook video

B.C. pilots organize memorial flight to honour Snowbirds after fatal crash

Flight will honour Capt. Jennifer Casey who was killed in the crash

Commander calls Snowbirds crash ‘worst nightmare’ as Forces begins investigation

One service member was killed while another was seriously injured in the crash

VIDEO: Car collectors come out in droves for drive through Fort Langley

A ‘spontaneous’ drive replaces annual May Day Parade, surprising village residents and shoppers alike

UPDATE: One dead in Canadian Forces Snowbirds plane crash in Kamloops

Second person on board has serious but not life threatening injuries

Could the COVID-19 pandemic mean the end of the traditional buffet?

Experts are asking events and restaurants to stay away from buffet-style meals

Most Read