Patricia Barron and Darrell Barron pose with some lions while travelling around Africa. On Wednesday, Jan. 15 the Barrons will be sharing their stories at St. Andrew’s United Church popular Travel and Desert Nights. (Photo submitted)

Forget the winter blues with tales from South Africa and beyond

St. Andrew’s United Church travel and dessert series returns Wednesday, Jan. 15

Happy New Year to all the armchair travellers in our community!

Our first presentation of the new year, sponsored by St. Andrew’s United Church, will take place in the church basement hall at 1000 Huckvale Place on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

Come out and join Patricia and Darrell Barron as they share an amazing journey through the southern tip of South Africa, then up through Swaziland, now called Eswatini, over to Zimbabwe and taking in the majesty of Victoria Falls.

You will learn more about the history of apartheid, you’ll explore the beautiful scenery and you’ll see many of the region’s amazing animals.

The people in this area are friendly, welcoming and genuine. Let yourself be transported to another land and another culture.

Dessert will be served at 6:30 p.m. and the presentation begins promptly at 7:00 p.m. Admission, as always, is by donation — whatever you can afford.

All proceeds go to towards the church’s various programs for our community.

Everyone is welcome to attend. Come out and bring a friend.

It’s recommended that you come a little early to avoid a last-minute rush.

Come out and forget the winter blahs for a while, and have an enjoyable and relaxing evening of discovery.


