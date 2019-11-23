Spirit of Trattoria Pasta Shoppe returns to lakecity in form of new cookbook

The cover of Carol and Archie Dicecco Cookbook that is being brought to Williams Lake by the Williams Lake Boys and Girls Club on Friday, Nov. 22. Photo submitted.

Lakecity residents will be treated with a blast from the recent past as Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Williams Lake (BBBSWL)prepares to release the Carol and Archie Diecco Cookbook on Friday, Nov 22.

Those who don’t know the Diecco’s by name may remember them better as the owners and operators of the popular Trattoria Pasta Shoppe which closed a little over a year ago now in August of 2018. Prior to this, the family-owned business was a well-loved restaurant and attended by many lakecity diners for their quality authentic Italian food.

While the Trattoria Pasta Shoppe may now be firmly in the past, the recipes of this classic part of the lakecity will soon be available, once more, for fans old and new to consume.

This cookbook fundraiser is something that executive director Angela Kadar was very excited to help launch in Williams Lake. Kadar herself, as a local girl, remembers fondly dining on their cajun chicken fettuccine, cheesecake and other dishes.

Archie, Kadar said, was the one who approached them about putting together a cookbook of all his famous recipes as a way to give back to the community. In return, BBBSWL will receive a donation for every book sold while getting a chance to recognize and promote such a “local gem.”

“I’m really honoured, it feels like I get to be a part of Williams Lake history in a way. The business is closed so it’s not like anyone can go and stop by and get their favourite meal anymore, so this is kind of way to honour what they did in the community and also support a great cause in the same breath,” Kadar said.

All told around 28 of these recipes, including the famous cheesecake, are included within the book, Kadar said. So far they’ve printed 1,000 copies and thanks to around 30 sponsors the first print was essentially covered. These include gold sponsors PMT, Bob’s Footwear and Apparel and Williams Lake Credit Union. This means they’ll be able to get “100 per cent of the proceeds” from these first copies sold, which is amazing, Kadar said, as it will allow them to fund a second print.

The book’s official launch will take place on Friday, Nov. 22 and will be available at BBBSWL’s office, Bob’s Footwear and Apparel, The Realm of Toys, Taylor Made Cakes and the Medieval Market for $25 each, cash only. Archie will be signing copies at the Medieval Market as well, Kadar added.

“I feel like it’s a fantastic stocking stuffer or present to anyone who ever had the honour of going to Trattoria Pasta Shoppe,” Kadar said. “I think this is really a great opportunity to support local and to also recognize the gift Archie and his wife Carol gave to the community for so long.”



