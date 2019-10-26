Big Brothers Big Sisters challenge downtown businesses to build snowmen

As winter approaches Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Williams Lake are challenging lakecity businesses to make snowmen of a different kind as part of a new fundraiser.

BBBSWL’s executive director, Angela Kadar, said that this new fundraiser is called the First Annual Snowman Challenge and is being developed in partnership with Downtown Williams Lake. In essence, Kadar said they are asking local businesses to build their own personalized snowman that best represents their businesses.

“These snowmen can be made out of whatever they want and they are indoors so it’s not out of real snow,” Kadar said. “Then our children from the Community Based program will go around on December 7 and vote for best decorated, most festive and things like that.”

Kadar feels that this is a great way to introduce these kids to these great local businesses. She feels that sometimes children can be intimidated when they first go into institutions or businesses like banks and an event like this would eliminate such tension.

In addition to making the snowman, Kadar is asking each business to set up a jar and accept donations to their snowmen from Nov. 12 to Dec. 7, with all proceeds then going towards BBBSWL’s community based and in-school mentoring programs. Currently, they are still accepting registrations from businesses across the downtown core who are encouraged to sign up by Nov. 5 via contacting Kadar at BBBSWL of Downtown Williams Lake executive director Jordan Davis. They hope to have at least 20 registered when all is said and done.

She really hopes that businesses will take this opportunity to let their creativity and inner child out in this family-friendly event. Kadar hopes to see snowmen of all sizes made from boxes, balloons, paper mache anything else the businesses chose to use.

“It’s a great way for kids to see adults can just as be as fun, creative and silly as they can,” Kadar said.

It won’t be all just fun and games for children, however, Kadar said as they will be also hosting a ‘Snowman Roast’ at Mr Mikes on Wednesday, Dec 4. Businesses will bring their snowmen to see if they can “stand the heat” as the get judged in categories like worst decorated, least festive, least creative amongst other fun categories. Tickets for this event will be $45 which includes admission, a full meal and a chance to get in some friendly ribbing with your peers.

As this is their first time doing this, Kadar said they don’t have any lofty monetary goals and hopes instead businesses buy into this fundraiser and increase awareness of it for next year. She also intends to focus on making the children feel special aspect of the entire affair.

“We’re just trying to, as an organization, connect the community to our kids… we’re really proud of our programming and basically everything we do is for the kids,” Kadar said.



