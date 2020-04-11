Cariboo Place resident Joan Tomm (from Left), rehabilitation worker Janae Miller and resident Delores Shire wave to friends and family below recently during a ‘honk and wave’ event to connect with seniors inside the facility. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Seniors staying safe, isolated at Cariboo Place in Williams Lake

“We’re are very grateful to everyone who works in there. They are amazing.”

As her elderly mom, Joan Tomm, waved and blew kisses from behind the windows in Cariboo Place, Laurie Walters choked back tears Friday while talking about how long it’s been since she was able to give her a hug.

“It’s been weeks for me,” Walters said, standing outside the building at 1:30 p.m. as motorists drove by for a ‘honk and a wave’ to salute the health care workers and residents inside, safely weathering the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Nobody is allowed to be in there and we really respect that. They’re awesome here to keep them safe and healthy,” Walters said of Cariboo Place and the visiting restrictions in place to protect the residents from the deadly coronavirus.

“We’re are very grateful to everyone who works in there. They are amazing.”

Tomm was one of the first residents to move into Cariboo Place when it opened in 2019.

“She loves it,” Walters said.

“They are like family there to mom so that’s a comfort,” added her sister.

Read More: Second health care salute being planned for Williams Lake

Currently there are no long term care facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks within Interior Health. Facilities have been hit hard in southern B.C., however, with 21 long term care and assisted living homes currently affected.

There have been 55 COVID-19 related deaths in B.C. as of April 10.

Seniors who need assistance can call 2-1-1.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
In times of COVID-19: Former Williams Lake woman witnesses pandemic’s impact on Italy firsthand

Just Posted

Seniors staying safe, isolated at Cariboo Place in Williams Lake

“We’re are very grateful to everyone who works in there. They are amazing.”

Williams Lake senior receives numerous calls for donations despite unlisted number

Daughter fears her mom is being manipulated emotionally by callers

In times of COVID-19: Former Williams Lake woman witnesses pandemic’s impact on Italy firsthand

Jacquie Catalano lives in Turin, Italy

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue attend medical distress call in Gang Ranch area Good Friday

The patient was located and successful handed over to Emergency Health Services.

THIS IS OUR HOMETOWN: Cariboo Memorial Hospital emergency department nurse Crystal Bremner

COVID-19 pandemic is the biggest career challenge for her so far

PHOTOS: B.C. priests offer drive-thru confessions amid COVID-19 pandemic

This new practice allows individuals to practice their religion while social distancing

B.C. records 35 new COVID-19 cases; five inmates at Mission jail in hospital

B.C. has 482 active confirmed cases as of Saturday

Government, opposition parties strike deal to pass massive wage subsidy bill

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the money will begin to flow within two to five weeks

‘All avoidable’: Man suffers back injury at closed Big White ski hill near Kelowna

Accident was “all avoidable” says Big White executive

B.C. Mediation launches ‘quarantine conflicts’ service for people living together

Service addresses COVID-19 conflicts with roommates, family members but also employers

GUEST COLUMN: Take care with non-medical cloth masks during COVID-19

If you wear one, don’t touch your face, Dr. Bonnie Henry advises

Remote B.C. First Nation confirms positive COVID-19 case

A number of nations in B.C. have activated lock downs to prevent COVID-19 from entering community

COVID-19 world update: Electronic bracelets for quarantine violators; Massive police presence in France

Comprehensive update of news from around the globe in the battle against corona virus

Canadian police to make home visits to enforce mandatory quarantine for travellers

Police forces have been asked to help verify Canadians are complying with the Quarantine Act

Most Read