Rotary Club of Williams Lake launches virtual dog show

Proceeds will go to the Williams Lake branch of the BCSPCA

Christina Roderus of the Rotary Club of Williams Lake seen fishing with her dog Letti is organizing a virtual dog show for the club. (Photo submitted)

Doggone it, the Rotary Club of Williams Lake has come up with a fun way to raise funds for the local BCSPCA.

The club is hosting a virtual dog show open to residents in the Cariboo-Chilcotin which ends on Nov. 30.

Organizer and Rotary member Christina Roderus is a self-described ‘massive dog lover,’ and knows she’s not alone when it comes to the region.

“There are lots of dog lovers out there and just in case we’ve included one of the 10 categories for cats,” she told Black Press Media.

She said the idea originated with club president Mike Austin who said he had seen serious virtual dog shows since COVID-19 go viral.

“We started talking and thought we could do a funny dog show,” Roderus said.

Liz Dighton manages the local BSPCA and said the funds raised by the dog show will help with everything.

“We will use if for vet bills, vaccines, keeping the heat and lights on to ensure the animals are warm,” Dighton said. “We have had to cancel all of our own fundraisers this year because of COVID so the fact someone else is doing one for us is amazing.”

Animal intake at the shelter has not slowed down, but with restrictions in place the public can only visit by appointment and more animals are being transferred to the Lower Mainland for adoption.

“We are still here, helping out the best we can, but we sure miss our people part of the job. We are talking on the phone a lot though, which is great,” she added.

Roderus said categories for the dog show include Floofiest Flooster for fluffy dogs, Saddest Puppy Eyes — show off those sad eyes, begging for food eyes etc., and Laziest Couch Potato — such as dogs sprawled out on their favourite napping spots. There’s Best Dressed, a chance to show off a favourite outfit, fall fashion or Halloween costume for example, Who’s a Good Boy for all male dogs and Lovely Ladies for all female dogs. Outbound Hounds is a chance to depict dogs enjoying the beautiful Cariboo-Chilcotin scenery, even fishing or boating, Tiny Dancers is for all the tiny dogs and My Best Friend has Paws is a chance for people to share photographs of themselves or their kids with their dogs.

Finally — the cat category — is Check MEOWT.

People can enter as many categories as they like and each entry fee is $5.

Enter photographs with your name, dog’s name and category with a corresponding e-transfer for each entry to rotarywilliamslake@gmail.com.

By entering people are giving Rotary permission to post photographs publicly on Facebook for the event, said Roderus, adding she will be creating albums that she will update weekly on the Rotary’s Facebook page.

We are hosting a Virtual Dog Show and we want to see your dogs! Check out the rules on how to enter. Contest ends… Posted by Rotary Club of Williams Lake on Wednesday, October 21, 2020

There will be a prize for each of the 10 categories.

