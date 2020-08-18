The Williams Lake Rotary Club, alongside the Williams Lake Stampede Association, will host two separate events later this month: a drive-thru pancake breakfast, along with a rib dinner on Aug. 29. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Rotary plans pancake breakfast, rib dinner for Aug. 29 in Williams Lake

People are asked to enter grounds at stampede arch main entrance

If it’s true what is said about success beginning the moment one decides to try something again, Williams Lake is in for a real treat.

The Williams Lake Rotary Club is teaming up with the Williams Lake Stampede Association, once again, to host a second drive-thru breakfast in order to raise funds for a community group. However, this time, they’ve doubled-down and are also offering a rib BBQ dinner option later the same day.

The first event, held on July 4, was aimed at keeping in the spirit of the Stampede at the forefront of the community’s mind, after the 94th annual event was cancelled due to the pandemic. The Rotarians decided the event could be both fun and beneficial, and with approximately 800 breakfasts served, $9,000 was raised and donated to local charities affected by COVID-19.

“We were so pleased with the results, our volunteers had a blast, and obviously the community enjoyed it,” said Rotary Club of Williams Lake President, Mike Austin. “So, we’re not only doing it again, we’ve kicked it up a notch.”

On Aug. 29 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Stampede Grounds, a drive-thru breakfast of pancakes, bacon, scrambled eggs and coffee will be served to what is sure to be a steady stream of vehicles. The breakfast will be served by volunteers and will be provided by donation. The system worked like a well-oiled machine during the last event, with vehicles moving through seamlessly, according to volunteers.

READ MORE: Rotary Stampede Community Spirit Drive-Thru Breakfast planned for Williams Lake, July 4

Later the same day, from 4:30 to 7 p.m., cars will enter the same way they did in the morning, and be served a hearty rib dinner which includes a baked potato and corn on the cob, for $20.

“By coming out to enjoy this event, people will be helping to support another favourite community event that was cancelled this year,” Austin said, adding that the proceeds will be going to the Williams Lake Harvest Fair this time. “This community is so focused on community spirit, pride and support, we’re confident this will be a great benefit to another great community group run by volunteers.”

In order to adhere to social distancing guidelines, this drive-thru event is not available to walk-ups or bicycles. People are asked to enter grounds at stampede arch main entrance just off Mackenzie Avenue South. The meals will be cooked by Rotarians, who meet the requirements of the public health authority.

Organizers realize it has been a difficult year for the community — all communities — and hope this fun event gives everyone a much-needed boost.

Once again, the Rotary and Stampede Association have unanimous support from city council for this event.

