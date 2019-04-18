Rose Lake 4-H Club March Report

Don’t miss their Petting Zoo and Cake Walk in Boitanio Mall this Saturday, April 20

On March 2 the Rose Lake/Miocene 4-H club we presented their club speeches. During the speeches, they were honoured to have the Williams Lake Stampede Royalty, Stampede Queen Laurin Hurd and Stampede Princess Emilie Nichols, join them for this public speaking event. Photo submitted.

Isaac Bedford

Special to the Tribune/Advisor

On March 2 the Rose Lake/Miocene 4-H Club presented its club speeches.

During the speeches, we were honoured to have the Williams Lake Stampede Royalty to come and join the day with us.

Throughout the month of March, the photography club got together once and the horse people got together to discuss safety for their equipment.

Read More: Horsefly 4-H Club invites the community out to speaking event

In the first week of April, the poultry group received their birds to start their projects.

Earlier this month, April 5-7, some of the beef people showed their animals at the prospects beef show in Kamloops.

Come Saturday, April 20 the petting zoo and cake walk at the Boitanio Mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and there will be a wide assortment of animals to enjoy!

All of the proceeds from the event will help to support the Rose Lake/Miocene 4-H Club.

Isaac Bedford is the club reporter for the Rose Lake/ Miocene 4-H club.



patrick.davies@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter