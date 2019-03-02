Horsefly 4-H Club invites community out to speaking event

Photo submitted The 4-H club is dedicated to engaging youth to encourage them to live up to their fullest potential, such as the group based in Horsefly pictured here after a sledding party this February.

Our club held its monthly meeting on Feb. 6.

At these monthly meetings, project leaders usually check in with their members, events are scheduled and news is distributed to the club.

We had a sledding party for our members on Feb. 17. Kids had fun sliding down the hill at the gravel pit near the dump, and we also had a bonfire and delicious treats for everyone to enjoy.

On March 3 at 1:00 pm will be the club’s annual public speaking event, held at the community hall.

All community members are welcome, so feel free to bring your friends and family!

In order for members to achieve their 4-H projects, each member must write and present a speech to at least their club and a panel of three judges.

These speeches are on any topic the member chooses. Junior members (ages 9-12) must have a speech three to five minutes long, while senior members (13-19) must have a speech five to seven minutes long.

Senior members also have to present an impromptu.

In this, members will have one minute to prepare on a topic given to them.

After this time is over, members must go on stage and speak for one to two minutes on this topic.

Impromptus are weighted equally against the seniors’ prepared speeches, so they make up 50 per cent of their overall speech mark.

Public speaking always makes for a fun and entertaining afternoon, so we hope to see you there!

Caitlin Khong is the club reporter for the Horsefly 4-H club.