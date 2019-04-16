Barnie and Madison Millership were as vibrant and full of energy as their costumes during Bowl For Kids’ Sake. Patrick Davies Photo.

Record funds raised at Bowl For Kids’ Sake to support local children’s programs

Popular annual fundraiser raised over $45,000 for Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Williams Lake

Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Williams Lake are celebrating a record sum of $46,500 raised at Bowl For Kids’ Sake this weekend.

“It’s wonderful. We would love to thank the community of Williams Lake for their wonderful support in the way of bowling pledges and prizes,” said BBBSWL executive assistant Susan Erlandson.

Erlandson would like to thank this year’s sponsors for the event including Tolko Industries, the Punky Lake Wilderness Society, the Rotary Club of Williams Lake, Doctor Allan Dickens and Taesko-Gibraltar Mines.

The total funds raised by Bowl For Kids’ Sake is expected to continue to rise as more submissions filter in over the next few days, Erlandson said. The funds will go directly towards supporting Big Brothers and Big Sisters’ current programming and other operational fees.

Every year, Big Brothers and Big Sisters organize Bowl For Kids’ Sake, a bowling tournament-fundraiser where participants bowl for the highest score and compete to raise the most money for the organization.

This year the theme was love peace and rock’n’roll which was embraced wholeheartedly by close to 420 bowlers spread out across 70 teams. From Thursday to Saturday Cariboo Bowling Lanes was filled with colourful, whacky and infectious energy as teams bowled for hours on end.

Big Brothers and Big Sisters could not be happier by the turnout and well of community support, Erlandson said. As the organization runs purely on community funding and grants, this type of overwhelming support is greatly appreciated, she added.

This year the award for biggest donation went to Kaylyn Chevigny of Williams Lake Smiles who raised $1,625 for the fundraiser. The competition was fierce, however, as second place went to Carrie Davis of the Cariboo Regional District, who raised $1,610.


