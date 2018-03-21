Tribune file photo Last year’s event, themed Pirates of the Caribbean, raised more than $34,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Williams Lake.

Wild west-themed Bowl for Kids Sake April 6-7 this year

Registration still open for Big Brothers Big Sisters fundraiser

Hold onto your hats, the Bowl for Kids Sake is once again rolling its way into the lakecity.

On April 6 and 7, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Williams Lake will be hosting their annual fundraiser: Bowl for Kids Sake.

This year’s theme: Wild wild west.

The fun fundraiser sees teams compete and challenge each other not only in bowling, not only with costumes, but in the amount of pledges they can raise for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

The fundraiser raises money for the local Big Brothers Big Sisters organization.

“It’s local dollars supporting local children and youth and it goes directly into our bank account and it will support mentoring coordinators, it will support our service delivery of the three programs we run, which are community matches, in-school matches and group mentoring,” said executive director, Melissa Newberry.

Locals are invited to get a team of four to six people together, register by calling Big Brothers Big Sisters at 250-398-8391, and the organization will give you a pledge book to collect funds for the organization.

Top fundraisers have the chance to win some neat prizes this year, including, but not limited to zip lining in Chase, two flights with Pacific Coastal, a stay at Wilderness Retreat Inn with a 1 hour flight over the area with Tweedsmuir Air, local art and much more.

This year’s event sponsor is Tolko, and in Williams Lake the event has already signed up 50 teams. There’s space for another 20.

Teams can challenge other groups in the community to contribute, with a draw for all challenging teams to win $500 in radio advertising. Several new teams have joined this year, which Newberry said is already a success.

“It looks like we are really well supported in terms of teams. But we won’t know what the pledges are like until the day of,” said Newberry.

“It is quite exciting, we have a running total of top fundraisers through the event so its a fun board to watch to see who is the top fundraiser at a particular time.”

It’s one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the local group, that pairs adults and older students with youth in the community.

A particular highlight of the event is the fun bowling, which sees bowlers complete tasks and new challenges in order to knock the pins down on any given frame.

The event is kid-friendly, and Newberry encourages anyone to sign up or give a pledge.

